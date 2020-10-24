Legal experts slam Jared and Ivanka’s ‘abusively frivolous’ lawsuit threat over Lincoln Project billboards
Legal experts are pushing back against President Donald Trump’s daughter, Ivanka Trump and her husband, White House Senior Advisor Jared Kushner’s latest threat to file a lawsuit against the Lincoln Project over the political action committee’s billboards criticizing the White House’s handling of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
In a letter released on Friday, Trump family attorney Marc Kasowitz released a statement condemning the former Republicans’ billboards located in New York City’s Times Square.
“We represent Mr. Jared Kushner and Ms. Ivanka Trump,” Kasowitz wrote. “I am writing concerning the false, malicious and defamatory ads that the Lincoln Project is displaying on billboards in Times Square.”
Kasowitz went on to describe the billboards and his interpretation of the ads saying: “Those ads show Ms. Trump smiling and gesturing toward a death count of Americans and New Yorkers, and attribute to Mr. Kushner the statement that ‘[New Yorkers] are going to suffer and that’s their problem’ (alteration in original), with body bags underneath.”
However, multiple legal experts have taken to Twitter with their responses as they criticized the couple’s stance. In fact, First Amendment attorney Ken White also described their actions as “absolutely frivolous.”
“This is an abusively frivolous defamation claim,” White tweeted. “In a normal era, shamefully stupid, but standard for Trumps and the amoral hucksters they hire as lawyers.”
Team Trumpalo — which includes some people who fancy themselves “free speech advocates” — subscribes to the theory that (1) anything negative said about their friends is defamatory, (2) nothing their friends say is defamatory, and (3) bogus defamation claims to harass are fine.
— DoorKickersLoveHat (@Popehat) October 24, 2020
Jared & Ivanka don’t understand the 1st Amendment. @ProjectLincoln said in response to the threatened lawsuit said they “fully intend on making this civics lesson as painful as possible.” https://t.co/DT9wWsWpQ5
— Joyce Alene (@JoyceWhiteVance) October 24, 2020
Robert Mueller’s former top lieutenant Andrew Weissmann also chimed in via Twitter with words of criticism toward Kushner and Ivanka Trump. Weissmann tweeted, “The apple does not fall far from the Donald Trump tree.”
The apple does not fall far from the Donald Trump tree. https://t.co/1qftqHghWL
— Andrew Weissmann (@AWeissmann_) October 24, 2020
Despite the couple’s threat, the Lincoln Project released a response via Twitter as they dismissed the threatening letter. The group tweeted, “Jared and Ivanka have always been entitled, out-of-touch bullies who have never given the slightest indication they have any regard for the American people. We plan on showing them the same level of respect.”
The anti-Trump group made it clear the billboards will remain in place. “The billboards will stay up,” the group said in a tweeted statement. “We consider it important that in Times Square, the crossroads of the world, people are continuously reminded of the cruelty, audacity and staggering lack of empathy the Trumps and the Kushners have displayed towards the American people.”
2020 Election
Republicans have more to gain from losing the election — and they know it: Columnist
On Saturday, writing for The Week, Matthew Walther argued that Congressional Republicans' recent behavior shows they have made peace with losing the election — that, indeed, they are looking forward to it, and have mapped out what they will do next as the party out of power.
"Faced with the possibility of losing both the White House and possibly even the Senate in a year in which Democrats are also expected to consolidate control of the House as well, Republicans have resigned themselves to a half decade or so of opposition," wrote Walther. "Many of them are relieved at the thought of not even having to pretend to govern as members of a minority party — better yet, in the case of those who expect to lose their seats, at the not very remote possibility of a well-remunerated position with a lobbying or consulting firm."
2020 Election
Investigation reveals just how dangerous Trump’s rallies are for public health
An investigation into the latest accelerated spread of coronavirus in multiple states appears to be linked to President Donald Trump's string of campaign rallies over the last several weeks.
As coronavirus plagues states all across America, Trump continues to blatantly disregard how dangerous his campaign rallies are for his campaign staff, White House advisors and aides, and everyone who attends his political events. Now, USA Today has explained the extent of the spreads in several counties following the president's rallies.
According to the analysis released by USA Today, case rates in at least five counties—Blue Earth, Minnesota; Lackawanna, Pennsylvania; Marathon, Wisconsin; Dauphin, Pennsylvania; and Beltrami, Minnesota—increased at a faster pace after Trump's rallies. Collectively, these counties reported 1,500 additional new cases in the two weeks after Trump's campaign rallies. The previous number of 8,069 jumped to 9,647 cases.
2020 Election
This Democrat is beating his GOP opponent badly, so the right-wing is lying about him dressing up as Hitler
Arizona senatorial candidate Mark Kelly is currently beating his Republican challenger Martha McSally by about 5 percentage points. So a right-wing media outlet decided to try and take Kelly down by posting a photo and lying about him dressing up as Nazi leader Adolf Hitler during his school days at the Merchant Marine Academy.
On Friday, the right-wing website the National File shared photographic “proof” that Kelley had dressed as Hitler, and the post quickly went viral. But Kelly’s former classmates Jennifer Boykin, Peter Lindsey, Mark Baden and Ed McDonald have all said that the image isn’t of Kelly.