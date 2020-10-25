Lesley Stahl takes Trump to task for still not having a health care plan as 60 Minutes airs interview
CBS News’ Lesley Stahl took heat from President Donald J. Trump for asking him “tough questions” during their interview for 60 Minutes and the train wreck will air Sunday night in primetime.
But in the meantime, there’s this:
Lesley Stahl: But you’re okay with some tough questions?
President Donald Trump: No, I’m not. I mean–
Lesley Stahl: (LAUGH) You’re not okay with tough questions?
President Donald Trump: I want them to be fair. You– you don’t ask Biden tough questions.
Then came the subject of health care — one in which Trump continuously blamed former president Barack Obama.
Lesley Stahl: You said that it was, “Gonna be great,” you said “It’s ready,” “It’s gonna be ready–”
President Donald Trump: It will be.
Lesley Stahl: “It’ll be here in two weeks.” “It’s gonna be like nothing you’ve ever seen before.” And of course we haven’t seen it. So why didn’t you develop a health plan?
President Donald Trump: It is developed, it is fully developed. It’s going to be announced very soon–
Lesley Stahl: When?
President Donald Trump: When we see what happens with Obamacare.
Lesley Stahl: If the Supreme Court ends this– Obamacare–
President Donald Trump: Well, we’re gonna have to see what happens. I think– I hope that they end it. It’ll be so good if they end it–
Watch the video below.
President Trump’s press secretary, Kayleigh McEnany, gave us a heavy book that she described as the president’s health care plan. It was filled with executive orders and congressional initiatives, but no comprehensive healthcare plan. https://t.co/Mn6HRAOwHL pic.twitter.com/WmsoRQP2WJ
— 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) October 26, 2020
2020 Election
Watch Kamala Harris laugh out loud when 60 Minutes asks her if Trump is racist
Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) laughed when asked if President Donald Trump was racist during a 60 Minutes interview that aired Sunday evening on CBS.
"Do you think the president is racist?" Nora O'Donnell asked.
"Yes, I do," Harris replied, with a laugh. "Yeah, I do."
"You can look at a pattern that goes back to him questioning the identity of the first Black president of the United States," she said, referring to the racist "birther" conspiracy theory he pushed against Barack Obama.
"You can look at Charlottesville, when there were peaceful protesters and on the other side neo-Nazis and he talks about fine people on either side," she continued. "Calling Mexicans rapists and criminals? His first order of business was to institute a Muslim ban?"
2020 Election
Lesley Stahl takes Trump to task for still not having a health care plan as 60 Minutes airs interview
CBS News' Lesley Stahl took heat from President Donald J. Trump for asking him "tough questions" during their interview for 60 Minutes and the train wreck will air Sunday night in primetime.
But in the meantime, there's this:
Lesley Stahl: But you're okay with some tough questions?
President Donald Trump: No, I'm not. I mean--
Lesley Stahl: (LAUGH) You're not okay with tough questions?
2020 Election
The return of the gatekeepers: how the press corrected the narrative in the 2020 election
The Washington Post reported on July 13, 2020 that President Donald J. Trump had made more than 20,000 false or misleading claims during his presidency's first term. "The coronavirus pandemic has spawned a whole new genre of Trump’s falsehoods. The category in just a few months has reached nearly 1,000 claims, more than his tax claims combined. Trump’s false or misleading claims about the impeachment investigation — and the events surrounding it — contributed almost 1,200 entries to the database."