‘Like murder’: CNN doctor shames Trump for resuming COVID super-spreader campaign rallies

CNN medical analyst Dr. Jonathan Reiner on Monday had some harsh words for President Donald Trump’s decision to resume doing campaign rallies that he said act as super-spreader events for the novel coronavirus.

The president announced over the weekend that he would hold a rally in Florida on Monday at a time when coronavirus cases are rising in 31 states and when hospitalizations in six states have hit record highs.

Reiner, however, said it showed a real lack of leadership to be holding such rallies at a time when COVID cases in the United States were once again averaging roughly 50,000 per day.

“We need leadership,” he said. “We’re seeing that on local levels, we’re seeing that from some of the governors, but we’re not seeing it from the federal administration.”

He then went so far as to say that the president could be killing people by holding these rallies.

“When you hold a rally right now in a place like Florida or in Iowa, you’re telling the country exactly the opposite,” he said. “I was going to say it’s suicide, except he claims he’s immune. It’s more like murder. It’s really very destructive.”

