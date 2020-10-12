‘Like murder’: CNN doctor shames Trump for resuming COVID super-spreader campaign rallies

CNN medical analyst Dr. Jonathan Reiner on Monday had some harsh words for President Donald Trump’s decision to resume doing campaign rallies that he said act as super-spreader events for the novel coronavirus.
The president announced over the weekend that he would hold a rally in Florida on Monday at a time when coronavirus cases are rising in 31 states and when hospitalizations in six states have hit record highs.
Reiner, however, said it showed a real lack of leadership to be holding such rallies at a time when COVID cases in the United States were once again averaging roughly 50,000 per day.
“We need leadership,” he said. “We’re seeing that on local levels, we’re seeing that from some of the governors, but we’re not seeing it from the federal administration.”
He then went so far as to say that the president could be killing people by holding these rallies.
“When you hold a rally right now in a place like Florida or in Iowa, you’re telling the country exactly the opposite,” he said. “I was going to say it’s suicide, except he claims he’s immune. It’s more like murder. It’s really very destructive.”
… then let us make a small request. The COVID crisis has cut advertising rates in half, and we need your help. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston's DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We've exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We've revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and legal efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. And unlike other news outlets, we've decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.
President Donald Trump insisted "the polls that matter" showed he was actually "winning big" -- although most polls show him trailing badly.
The Real Clear Politics average showed Joe Biden up by 10.6 points, with most polls showing a double-digit lead for the Democratic challenger, while Five Thirty Eight found Biden with an 86 percent chance of winning.
Trump, after apparently watching Monday morning news coverage of the election race, cited unspecified polls that showed the opposite of all those survery.
CNN legal analyst Jeffrey Toobin on Monday used quotes from a recent Amy Coney Barrett speech to explain what she's really trying to signal when it comes to her own judicial philosophy.
While discussing Barrett's Senate confirmation hearings this week, CNN played a video of Barrett talking at the White House in which she cited her past work for the late Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia as formative of her views on the role of the judiciary.
"I clerked for Justice Scalia more than 20 years ago, but the lessons I learned still resonate," she said. "His judicial philosophy is mine too: A judge must apply the law as written. Judges are not policymakers, and they must be resolute in setting aside any policy views they might hold."
Unofficial voter ballot drop boxes are appearing all over the state of California, and legal experts are warning they are a "violation of state law."
The California Republican Party is responsible for placing them across the state, incuding in the densely populated areas of Los Angeles, Fresno, and Orange counties, The Orange County Register reports.
A post on Twitter (photo above) "from Jordan Tygh, a regional field director for the California Republican Party, encouraged people to message him for 'convenient locations' to drop their own ballots," The Register adds. "The problem is the drop box in the photo is not official – and it could be against the law."