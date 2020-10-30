Lincoln Project escalates billboard battle with Ivanka and Jared — using signs on boats and trucks
President Donald J. Trump’s daughter Ivanka Trump and son-in-law Jared Kushner demanded that The Lincoln Project remove billboards featuring the couple from Times Square in New York City. The couple threatened to sue for “enormous” sums if the removal did not occur.
In response, The Lincoln Project co-founder Ron Steslow said, “In honor of their demands, here is the boat we hired, on its way to Mar-A-Lago.”
Not to be outdone, Steslow added, “And our digital billboard truck circling Trump Tower in NYC.”
See the post and photos below.
.@jaredkushner and @IvankaTrump demanded we take the billboards down.
They threatened to sue @ProjectLincoln for “enormous” sums.
In honor of their demands, here is the boat we hired, on its way to Mar-A-Lago.
And our digital billboard truck circling Trump Tower in NYC. pic.twitter.com/pZmqvRIrvL
— Ron Steslow (@RonSteslow) October 30, 2020
A legal response will be coming soon.
— The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) October 24, 2020
2020 Election
Lincoln Project escalates billboard battle with Ivanka and Jared — using signs on boats and trucks
President Donald J. Trump's daughter Ivanka Trump and son-in-law Jared Kushner demanded that The Lincoln Project remove billboards featuring the couple from Times Square in New York City. The couple threatened to sue for "enormous" sums if the removal did not occur.
In response, The Lincoln Project co-founder Ron Steslow said, "In honor of their demands, here is the boat we hired, on its way to Mar-A-Lago."
2020 Election
Jaime Harrison honors aunt who died of COVID in emotional debate plea to unseat Lindsey Graham
In a calm and deliberate plea on the debate stage Friday night, U.S. Senate Democratic candidate Jaime Harrison made his argument a bit more personal against incumbent Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC).
"The coronavirus has dramatically impacted South Carolina. We've had over 750,000 people lose their jobs - 400,000 of them lost their health insurance because they lost their jobs," Harrison said. "Over 160,000 have been infected. 3,600 have lost their lives, including my aunt Gladys. And what we needed was real leadership to address this issue at hand. But what you just heard from Sen. Graham is what we get: the discussion of Washington, D.C. I don't care what is going on in Washington, D.C. because right now Rome is on fire here in South Carolina."
2020 Election
‘Very tired’ president shocks with short speech: ‘I’ve never seen Trump look less interested’
President Donald Trump has given rally speeches that last longer than 100 minutes, but on Friday cut thing short for his speech at a rally in Minnesota.
"President Trump only spoke for 21 (!) minutes at this smaller event in Rochester, MN tonight. Can’t remember him ever speaking for less than 45 minutes at a rally but this was restricted to only 250 people due to coronavirus safety guidelines and Trump was not pleased," NBC News correspondent Monica Alba reported.
ABC News producer John Santucci said, "I've never seen Trump look less interested.