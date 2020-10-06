Lincoln Project gives Trump’s Marine One flight ‘Apocalypse Now’ treatment in new video

The Lincoln Project continues to blast President Donald Trump’s response to the coronavirus pandemic.

In a new video, the group set Trump’s Marine One flight one from Walter Reed to the song “Ride of the Valkyries” by Richard Wagner. The selection paid homage to a famous scene in the movie “Apocalypse Now” where the U.S. Army orders a napalm strike in Vietnam to be able to surf on a particular beach.

Here is the new ad: