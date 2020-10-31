Lincoln Project spending last-minute in Senate races that ‘never should have been on the map’: report
The group of former top GOP political strategists seeking to oust President Donald Trump and his supporters is making a big, last-minute push in red-state Senate races.
“With just three days left until the election, President Trump’s enemies are seeing new opportunities in staunchly red states. The Lincoln Project, a conservative-led political action committee dedicated to eroding President Trump’s support among Republicans, announced on Saturday that it is buying over $1 million of ads in Georgia, Montana and South Carolina in the final days of the presidential race,” Hunter Walker, White House correspondent for Yahoo News, reported Saturday.
“These states never should have been on the map. They never should have been in play for Democrats in the first place,” said Ron Steslow, a co-founder of the group.
“This just speaks to the massive coalition of voters that is coming together to repudiate Trumpism … the country is turning against him,” he argued. “I think it speaks to the trajectory of, not just the presidential race, but the trajectory of the American people and their attitudes towards Trump and what he stands for.”
On Saturday, the Lincoln Project released a new video on Trump, likening his COVID-19 response to a doctor lying to a patient about having cancer.
Watch:
