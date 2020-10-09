Quantcast
Lincoln Project targets Trump’s spiritual advisor Paula White in new video mocking televangelist grifters

2 hours ago

The latest ad dropped by the anti-Trump conservative group Lincoln Project takes aim at the evangelical figures who’ve coalesced around Donald Trump since the early days of his first campaign, some of them making it into his inner circle — forming what the Lincoln Project calls the “MAGA Church.”

“We command all Satanic pregnancies to miscarry right now!” Trump spiritual adviser and church pastor Paul White says in the video.

Watch the video below:


Here’s how Congress could decide the 2020 election

7 mins ago

October 9, 2020

If the the 2020 U.S. presidential election is contested, both campaigns are preparing to take the matter to court. But the Founding Fathers meant for Congress to be the backup plan if the Electoral College did not produce a winner.

Generally, the framers sought to avoid congressional involvement in presidential elections. They wanted an independent executive who could resist ill-considered legislation and would not care about currying favor with members of Congress, as James Ceaser explained in his definitive 1980 text, “Presidential Selection.”

Fauci: The data is clear — ‘we had a super-spreader event in the White House’

21 mins ago

October 9, 2020

During an appearance on CBS News radio this Friday, infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci said that people attacking him for what some say were his mixed messages about wearing masks are "not understanding the evolving amount of knowledge that occurs when you have an evolving situation like an outbreak."

Fauci reiterated that everybody should wear a mask, adding that universal mask wearing has been his recommendation for "at least the last 6 months."

When asked about the lack of mask wearing inside the White House, Fauci said that no one should be surprised that there was an outbreak.

Lessons from embedding with the Michigan militia – 5 questions answered about the group allegedly plotting to kidnap a governor

22 mins ago

October 9, 2020

Details are still emerging about the men arrested on federal and state charges related to an alleged plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. Federal prosecutions can take months and even years, so it will be quite some time before a full analysis of this situation becomes possible.

But as a scholar who has spent the last 12 years studying the U.S. domestic militia movement, including three years of fieldwork embedded with militias in Michigan, I believe several themes will remain important, wherever the details lead.

