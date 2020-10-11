Lincoln Project’s latest ad gives a ‘thank you’ to Donald Trump — in the most sarcastic way possible

The Lincoln Project’s latest ad gives a hearty “thank you” to President Donald Trump, but it isn’t the kind that he will enjoy.
What the Lincoln Project appreciates is that Trump has finally pulled off the mask, both literally, when arriving back at the White House, and figuratively as he continues to rage ahead of the November election.
“Thank you for threatening America with violence when you lose,” the ad says, dripping with sarcasm. “Demanding only your votes are counted. For trying to rig this election and intimidate voters. For embracing the tactics, for the tyrants, you admire. For trying to use their tactics against the American people.”
“Thank you,” it continues. “For letting every American know exactly who and what you are.”
It ends with a warning, “defeat is coming.” See the video below:
