Lindsey Graham dodges term limits question — but reminds debate audience they can vote him out of office

Embattled Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) struggled to defend his record during a Saturday evening debate.

Graham is facing a tough re-election battle from Democrat Jaime Harrison, who took the incumbent to task for hypocrisy in pushing the Supreme Court nomination of Judge Amy Coney Barrett.

Graham was asked what he would tell supporters of term limits and how long he thought senator should serve.

“Well, I’ll leave that up to the voters,” said Graham, who has served in the Senate since 2003.

“You can limit my term on November 3rd if you like,” he reminded.