Quantcast
Connect with us

Lindsey Graham dodges term limits question — but reminds debate audience they can vote him out of office

Published

1 min ago

on

U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina addresses the National Guard Association of the United States 138th General Conference, Baltimore, Md., Sept. 11, 2016. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Jim Greenhill)

Embattled Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) struggled to defend his record during a Saturday evening debate.

Graham is facing a tough re-election battle from Democrat Jaime Harrison, who took the incumbent to task for hypocrisy in pushing the Supreme Court nomination of Judge Amy Coney Barrett.

Graham was asked what he would tell supporters of term limits and how long he thought senator should serve.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Well, I’ll leave that up to the voters,” said Graham, who has served in the Senate since 2003.

“You can limit my term on November 3rd if you like,” he reminded.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

2020 Election

Lindsey Graham dodges term limits question — but reminds debate audience they can vote him out of office

Published

1 min ago

on

October 3, 2020

By

Embattled Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) struggled to defend his record during a Saturday evening debate.

Graham is facing a tough re-election battle from Democrat Jaime Harrison, who took the incumbent to task for hypocrisy in pushing the Supreme Court nomination of Judge Amy Coney Barrett.

Graham was asked what he would tell supporters of term limits and how long he thought senator should serve.

"Well, I’ll leave that up to the voters," said Graham, who has served in the Senate since 2003.

Continue Reading

2020 Election

Lindsey Graham taken to task in South Carolina debate: ‘Senator, how good is your word?’

Published

18 mins ago

on

October 3, 2020

By

Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) met with Democratic challenger Jaime Harrison Saturday for the first of three debates in Columbia, S.C. where he was publicly challenged to defend his own word.

Speaking on the subject of confirming Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the U.S. Supreme Court, Harrison pushed Graham to defend himself to the American people.

"Your promise in 2016 was no judicial nominees should be considered for approval or what have you in the last year of the election," Harrison said. "Senator, how good is your word?"

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

Republicans’ COVID crisis is ‘spiraling out of control’ and US ally worries Ivanka may end up president: report

Published

1 hour ago

on

October 3, 2020

By

Madame President Ivanka Trump. Although it might seem far-fetched and completely out of the realm of possibility, nothing really is ever in the realm of possibility when it comes to expectations within the President Donald J. Trump White House. Vice President Mike Pence has not really been seen since being asked about a contingency plan should it get to that point. And now one G-7 nation is floating the idea of Madame President Ivanka Trump as a relevant concern.

Continue Reading
 
 
Democracy is in peril. Invest in progressive news. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free. LEARN MORE