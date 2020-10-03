Lindsey Graham dodges term limits question — but reminds debate audience they can vote him out of office
Embattled Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) struggled to defend his record during a Saturday evening debate.
Graham is facing a tough re-election battle from Democrat Jaime Harrison, who took the incumbent to task for hypocrisy in pushing the Supreme Court nomination of Judge Amy Coney Barrett.
Graham was asked what he would tell supporters of term limits and how long he thought senator should serve.
“Well, I’ll leave that up to the voters,” said Graham, who has served in the Senate since 2003.
“You can limit my term on November 3rd if you like,” he reminded.
Lindsey Graham on term limits: I’ll leave that up to the voters. You can limit my term on November 3rd if you like pic.twitter.com/iYedZDCz9z
— Acyn Torabi (@Acyn) October 4, 2020
2020 Election
Lindsey Graham dodges term limits question — but reminds debate audience they can vote him out of office
Embattled Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) struggled to defend his record during a Saturday evening debate.
Graham is facing a tough re-election battle from Democrat Jaime Harrison, who took the incumbent to task for hypocrisy in pushing the Supreme Court nomination of Judge Amy Coney Barrett.
Graham was asked what he would tell supporters of term limits and how long he thought senator should serve.
"Well, I’ll leave that up to the voters," said Graham, who has served in the Senate since 2003.
2020 Election
Lindsey Graham taken to task in South Carolina debate: ‘Senator, how good is your word?’
Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) met with Democratic challenger Jaime Harrison Saturday for the first of three debates in Columbia, S.C. where he was publicly challenged to defend his own word.
Speaking on the subject of confirming Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the U.S. Supreme Court, Harrison pushed Graham to defend himself to the American people.
"Your promise in 2016 was no judicial nominees should be considered for approval or what have you in the last year of the election," Harrison said. "Senator, how good is your word?"
2020 Election
Republicans’ COVID crisis is ‘spiraling out of control’ and US ally worries Ivanka may end up president: report
Madame President Ivanka Trump. Although it might seem far-fetched and completely out of the realm of possibility, nothing really is ever in the realm of possibility when it comes to expectations within the President Donald J. Trump White House. Vice President Mike Pence has not really been seen since being asked about a contingency plan should it get to that point. And now one G-7 nation is floating the idea of Madame President Ivanka Trump as a relevant concern.