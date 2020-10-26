‘Lindsey Graham is in trouble!’ Jaime Harrison gloats as Pence scrambles to save endangered GOP senator
South Carolina Democratic Senate hopeful Jaime Harrison on Monday gloated that his opponent, Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC), was scrambling to rescue his campaign just one week before the 2020 election.
While appearing on CNN, Harrison argued that Vice President Mike Pence wouldn’t be parachuting into South Carolina this week to stump for Graham if the campaign were confident in his chances.
“You know, I don’t think I’m old enough to remember the last time a presidential candidate or vice presidential candidate traveled to South Carolina in the last week of an election,” he said. “When he has to call in that type of favor, it says that Lindsey Graham is in trouble, that he’s going to lose his race!”
Later in the interview, Harrison accused Graham not of campaigning on a positive vision, but of trying to frighten voters away from supporting a Democrat.
“Lindsey Graham is trying to scare people to support him,” he said. “I’m trying to inspire people to support me. That’s a very different contrast, and in the end, I think hope is going to beat fear.”
2020 Election
Trump’s volunteer army is already engaging in widespread voter intimidation across the US — and it’s only going to get worse
In Miami, an armed city police officer in full uniform now faces disciplinary action after wearing a Trump campaign mask while directing voters at the polls.
In Nevada City, CA, enthusiastic Trump supporters in cars trucks held a rally around a ballot-drop-off site, making it difficult for voters to get through to leave their ballots. A truck blaring loud music just beyond the 100-foot buffer zone at that California site, prompting a local official to ask the person to knock it off.
2020 Election
2020 Election
GOP voter suppression tactics are blowing up in their face in Georgia: report
On Monday, Politico reported that Republican efforts to suppress Black votes in Georgia are backfiring, as anger over the GOP assaults on democracy trigger record levels of civic engagement in the state and throughout the Black community.
"In the shadows of billboards along I-85 and I-20 encouraging Atlantans to 'VOTE EARLY,' barriers to that act loom large," reported Maya King. "There were reminders of this again during June’s egregious primary election: In populous, rapidly diversifying metro Atlanta counties like Fulton and Cobb, wait times extended up to six hours after polling locations were consolidated during the pandemic. The state’s new electronic voting machines also frequently malfunctioned, further slowing the ballot casting process."