‘Lindsey Graham is in trouble!’ Jaime Harrison gloats as Pence scrambles to save endangered GOP senator

South Carolina Democratic Senate hopeful Jaime Harrison on Monday gloated that his opponent, Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC), was scrambling to rescue his campaign just one week before the 2020 election.

While appearing on CNN, Harrison argued that Vice President Mike Pence wouldn’t be parachuting into South Carolina this week to stump for Graham if the campaign were confident in his chances.

“You know, I don’t think I’m old enough to remember the last time a presidential candidate or vice presidential candidate traveled to South Carolina in the last week of an election,” he said. “When he has to call in that type of favor, it says that Lindsey Graham is in trouble, that he’s going to lose his race!”

Later in the interview, Harrison accused Graham not of campaigning on a positive vision, but of trying to frighten voters away from supporting a Democrat.

“Lindsey Graham is trying to scare people to support him,” he said. “I’m trying to inspire people to support me. That’s a very different contrast, and in the end, I think hope is going to beat fear.”

