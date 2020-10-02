Lindsey Graham says he feels ‘fine’ and will have a virtual hearing for Amy Coney Barrett

While President Donald J. Trump embarks on his COVID-19 related hospital stay at Walter Reed Medical Center, Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) is pushing forward with hopes of securing Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the United States Supreme Court bench.

“I feel fine and look forward to the hearing for Judge Amy Coney Barrett on Oct. 12,” stated Graham. “Any Senator who wants to participate virtually will be allowed to do so.”

It’s a far stretch from the statement Graham made on March 10, 2016.

“I want you to use my words against me,” Graham said at that time. “If there’s a Republican president in 2016 and a vacancy occurs in the last year of the first term, you can say Lindsey Graham said let’s let the next president, whoever it might be, make that nomination.”

I feel fine and look forward to the hearing for Judge Amy Coney Barrett on Oct. 12. Any Senator who wants to participate virtually will be allowed to do so. — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) October 2, 2020

Talked to Senator Lee earlier today and wished him a speedy recovery. Look forward to welcoming him back to the @senjudiciary to proceed with the nomination of Judge Amy Coney Barret on October 12. https://t.co/OVm0OQbnQF — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) October 2, 2020

I stand by what I said in Jan. 2019: Harry Reid & Chuck Schumer changed Senate rules to try and stack the courts for Obama. Now it's coming back to haunt them as I predicted. I'm dead set on confirming @realDonaldTrump’s nominee. If you stand with me: https://t.co/MYF6qgyjdI pic.twitter.com/lsejlSs0QQ — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) September 19, 2020