Louisiana Republican claims his wife ‘has the gift of premonition’ — and it gets even weirder

On Friday, the Republican representing southwest Louisiana in Congress discussed a dream his fourth wife had.

Rep. Clay Higgins (R-LA), who was known as the “Cajun John Wayne” during his career in law enforcement, tweeted about the dream.

“My wife has the gift of premonition,” Higgins claimed.

“Last night she dreamed that Federal squads were in our home seizing guns, knives, ‘unauthorized foods’ and stored water,” he continued. “They said we had been ‘reported.'”

“Becca awoke crying. ‘What happened to our freedom?’ she asked. What indeed,” he wrote.