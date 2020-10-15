Quantcast
‘Lunatic and hideous’: CNN’s Tapper buries Trump for pushing conspiracy theories about Biden killing Navy SEALs

Published

4 mins ago

on

CNN's Jake Tapper (screengrab)

CNN’s Jake Tapper on Thursday once again raked President Donald Trump over the coals for promoting a deranged conspiracy theory about Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden murdering a group of elite Navy SEALs.

Earlier this week, the president retweeted a conspiracy theorist who claims that Biden and former President Barack Obama murdered members of SEAL Team 6 to cover up for the fact that they didn’t actually kill Osama bin Laden in 2011, and instead only took out his body double.

Trump promoted the conspiracy theory even though Robert O’Neill, the SEAL Team 6 member who claims to be the one who fired the shot that killed bin Laden, said that the theory is nonsense.

“I admit I’m grateful that I have retained the capacity to be shocked and disgusted that the president is pushing a deranged conspiracy theory that the SEAL Team 6 heroes who killed OBL didn’t actually kill OBL,” Tapper commented on Twitter. “What a lunatic and hideous lie to be pushing.”


