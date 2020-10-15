Maddow explains why Trump’s NBC town hall backfired on him: He got ‘run over’
MSNBC anchor Rachel Maddow on Thursday recapped President Donald Trump’s NBC News town hall meeting with host Savannah Guthrie.
Maddow noted the event, “was a strange replacement for what was otherwise supposed to be the second presidential debate of this general election season. Again, the reason we got here is because President Trump dropped out of the second debate.”
The host noted the health revelations inadvertently made by Trump, his refusal to say if he had been test for COVID-19 as he promised to do before the first debate, Trump’s views on herd immunity and his admission that he probably owes overseas sources money.
“I know why the president didn’t want to do a second debate with Joe Biden. I don’t now necessarily know why he wanted to do this,” Maddow noted.
“The news that I just gave you, in terms of the admissions the president made there, all those things alone are not directions in which the president wants to be steering the national political discussion, you know, two-and-a-half weeks from the election,” Maddow explained. “But that’s what he did.”
“It did just feel like he got run down, run over by most of this. But not enough to stop him from telling a very long string of very potent lies, particularly on the issue of covid,” she noted.
Watch:
2020 Election
Biden tells LGBTQ Americans he agrees ‘there’s great reason to be concerned’ with Amy Coney Barrett on SCOTUS
Former Vice President Joe Biden is warning LGBTQ Americans "there's reason to be concerned" about Judge Amy Coney Barrett and her likely installation onto the U.S. Supreme Court. He added that he too is worried.
Biden went on to say with Barrett on the Supreme Court LGBTQ rights and access to healthcare are in danger.
A former constitutional law professor for two decades Biden added he felt Barrett did not explain her judicial philosophy regarding enumerated rights.
Watch:
LGBTQ people got a rare mention at Biden's town hall after being ignored for years at presidential debates.
2020 Election
Watch Trump’s unhinged meltdown when asked about his white supremacist supporters at town hall
President Donald Trump lashed out at NBC anchor Savannah Guthrie during NBC's town hall meeting on Wednesday.
Trump complained about being asked whether he would denounce the white supremacists who support his campaign.
"You always do this," Trump complained.
"You didn't ask Joe Biden whether he denounces Antifa," Trump said of the antifascists who oppose his white supremacist supporters.
Trump went on to claim he was unfamiliar with the QAnon conspiracy theory being pushed by his supporters.
"I know nothing about QAnon," Trump claimed.
Trump attended the town hall after refusing to participate in the second presidential debate.
2020 Election
Fast-talking Trump stumbles at Town Hall: Can’t or won’t say when he last tested negative before testing positive
President Donald Trump either couldn't or wouldn't tell voters watching NBC News' town hall Thursday night when his last negative test was before he tested positive.
He also couldn't or wouldn't tell NBC's Savannah Guthrie if he was tested the day of his debate with former vice president Joe Biden.
"Possibly I did. Possibly I didn't," he said.
"I don't know. I don't even remember," he added when asked a similat question.
"I probably did," he finally claimed.
Trump also said Guthrie could ask his doctors who would give her a "perfect" answer.
Watch: