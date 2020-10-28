MAGA rally activist threatens driver to vote for Trump: ‘We know who you are – we got your plates and we got you’
“You’re going to vote for Trump whether you like it or not. You got no choice!”
At a grassroots roadside rally for President Donald Trump in Beverly Hills, supporters waved huge American flags, a QAnon conspiracy cult flag, banners that said “Trump 2020,” and “Californians for Trump,” and handmade and printed signs that read “Asians for Trump,” “Latinos for Trump,” and “Challenge your beliefs.”
One social media user filmed the event from inside a car, capturing a man who threatened them to vote for President Trump.
“We got you now,” said the man, pointing a small sword with a Trump flag at the end towards the driver. “Your mother voted for Trump.”
“Your mother loves Trump – I asked her. We got your plates – we got you,” the Trump supporters says, as a young woman in a tight-fitting tank top emblazoned with the American flag and holding a Trump flag over her shoulder walks by, giving the driver the finger.
The man walks to the front of the car, points, and returns to the passenger window.
“We got your plates baby. We know who you are now. You’re going to vote for Trump whether you like it or not. You got no choice!”
“You cannot resist Trump, we got you. We f*cking got you,” he threatens.
As the car drives off a man, off camera says, “We got her plates.”
Watch:
Trump supporters in Beverly Hills threaten people if they don’t vote for Trump pic.twitter.com/d8CBtP2Xh7
— Fifty Shades of Whey (@davenewworld_2) October 28, 2020
A CNN Senior National Security Correspondent weighed in:
Last week the head of US intel and the FBI warned about emails from Iran that threatened voters to vote for Trump “or else.” Here’s a Trump supporter doing that irl. “We know who you are now, you’re gonna vote for Trump whether you like it or not.” (via @DefenseBaron) https://t.co/ujHuhkrQT3
— Alexander Marquardt (@MarquardtA) October 28, 2020
Politico reporter:
Threatening strangers is a novel way to run a grassroots persuasion campaign. https://t.co/hwMyYtut7e
— Marc Caputo (@MarcACaputo) October 28, 2020
A few more responses:
I was with my mom and dad when as Black people they voted for the first time. I was young and I remember horrible racists acts through my childhood. I have NEVER seen voter intimidation at the polls like this in my life. https://t.co/6CRZauReqS
— Nikki Now💛🐝 (@NikkiNikkinow2) October 28, 2020
This is called VOTER INTIMIDATION and it’s ILLEGAL. https://t.co/0VWd8ZR4fO
— TheOneAndOnlyRichie 🏳️🌈🇮🇹🇺🇸 (@The1OnlyRichie) October 28, 2020
This is the face of the full-blown kakistocracy that awaits us if Trump is re-elected. It looks like a nation hijacked by crackpots and degenerates. It looks like a nation where the most morally and intellectually defective people have seized the helm of the ship of state. https://t.co/8s2XlHkNem
— Xander Eustice-Corwin (@ec_xander) October 28, 2020
Domestic terrorism plain and simple! https://t.co/agia6cgZVt
— Keith Gilman (@KeithGilman3) October 28, 2020
2020 Election
‘No evidence that there’s a crime’: Fox News legal pundit shuts down Hunter Biden ‘scandal’
Fox News legal commentator Jonathan Turley admitted on Wednesday that Joe Biden and his son, Hunter, committed no crime even if the allegations leveled by conservatives are true.
During an appearance on Fox & Friends, host Ainsley Earhardt asked Turley if there was "something illegal" about the emails on a laptop that have caused conservatives to call for a corruption investigation of the Bidens.
"We still don't have any evidence that this influence peddling -- and that's what this is -- actually influenced Vice President Biden," Turley explained. "And there's also no evidence that there's a crime here."
2020 Election
‘He seems to really like dictators’: Former GOP voter explains how Trump pushed him out of the party
A former lifelong Republican told CNN this week that he's been so displeased with President Donald Trump's performance that he's no longer a member of the Republican Party.
During a CNN voter roundtable, a man named Dale explained that the GOP's embrace of ignorance and misinformation under the president had really soured his opinion on the entire party.
"When I joined the Republican Party, when I turned 18 years old... it was known as the party of ideas, it was a party of pragmatism, it was a party of logic," he said. "It seemed like those ideals are becoming further and further away from the party that I had joined."
2020 Election
The Final Days: Trump’s on a mad, desperate rampage
Donald Trump sees what’s happening all around him.
His numbers are cratering in places Republicans couldn’t ever imagine just a year ago. Joe Biden made two stops in Georgia, which is in a dead heat in the presidential race as well as in both Senate races. That was as unthinkable a few years ago as the idea of a Republican candidate desperately traversing Michigan, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania pleading for votes in the final days.