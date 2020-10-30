‘Mail has been sitting for over a week!’: Disturbing video from inside Florida post office – mail-in ballots ‘piled up’

A top Florida congressman just tweeted out video from inside a Miami post office that shows what appears to be an out of control sorting facility with mail in bins and boxes in no discernible order. Postmaster General Louis DeJoy for months worked to slow down the processing and delivery of mail, and this video seems to show he was successful.

“Mail has been sitting for over week!” Florida House of Representatives Democratic Leader Kionne McGhee says, noting “mail in ballots are within these piled up in bins on the floor.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“Speaking with a resident within the area and being told some in the area haven’t received their mail from the below mentioned post office in five days.”

Take a look:

Raw footage of mailroom in post office here in Miami Dade. Source revealed “mail in ballots are within these piled up in bins on the floor. Mail has been sitting for over week!.” @AmandiOnAir @PeterSchorschFL @MarcACaputo @GlennaWPLG @CNNPolitics @NewsbySmiley @realDonaldTrump pic.twitter.com/DO8jx1VUnz — Dem House Leader (@kionnemcghee) October 30, 2020

Some responses via Twitter:

What. And I can’t emphasize this enough. The. Fuck. https://t.co/9il3AnluFH — The Hoarse Whisperer (@TheRealHoarse) October 30, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

How do you feel knowing you took all steps necessary to mail your ballot well ahead of deadline only to find out it is intentionally sitting around unsorted, undelivered and that Republicans are in courts to make sure it doesn't count if late, even though you followed the rules? https://t.co/Q0WVtuuYfK — Jennifer Hayden (@Scout_Finch) October 30, 2020

This video should have 1 million retweets. It won't…and that sucks… Because if this is happening at other post offices across the country this could be directly responsible for Trump winning. https://t.co/3v1TOnx3Cp — Don Winslow (@donwinslow) October 30, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

America. Don't accept this. This was Trump and DeJoy's plan all along. https://t.co/3v1TOnx3Cp — Don Winslow (@donwinslow) October 30, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

If things come down to Florida, look for @JennaEllisEsq and Co. to no doubt argue these votes should be excluded if they fail to arrive in time after USPS left them sitting for days. https://t.co/Nid6RtIF09 — Bradley P. Moss (@BradMossEsq) October 30, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

What is being done about this??? https://t.co/dLiKgCQKBx — Jodi Jacobson #BlackLivesMatter (@jljacobson) October 30, 2020

All according to the GOP plan. https://t.co/7GAnWQRKpR — Markos Moulitsas (@markos) October 30, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

This is un-American. And why we must vote in person or use a drop off box whenever possible. This cannot stand. VOTE. And then we must prosecute all responsible for USPS sabotage… https://t.co/jpu3SWxw4S — Rex Chapman (@RexChapman) October 30, 2020

WHAT THE FUCK Everyone in media needs to get on this. These ballots better be counted!!! https://t.co/C4vXyN3z6G — Fred Guttenberg (@fred_guttenberg) October 30, 2020