Majority of voters tilt toward Biden as health issues weigh heavily on Americans
At least half of voters prefer former Vice President Joe Biden’s approach to health care over President Donald Trump’s, suggesting voter concern about lowering costs and managing the pandemic could sway the outcome of this election, a new poll shows.The findings, from KFF’s monthly tracking poll, signal that voters do not trust assurances from the president that he will protect people with preexisting conditions from being penalized by insurance companies if the Supreme Court overturns the Affordable Care Act. (KHN is an editorially independent program of KFF.)Coming a month before the court w…
Students in Big Ten states could be key to the election
This year’s presidential election might come down to students. More than other large voting blocs, their turnout varies enormously from election to election, and some of the most important swing states have lots of students.The Big Ten schools alone — in states like Michigan, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin and Ohio — will almost certainly influence who sits in the Oval Office in a few months. Same goes for universities in both Arizona and Florida.But during this pandemic year, with so many students not where they expected to be, they face unique challenges in casting their ballots. If they don’t turn... (more…)
This is your brain on Trump: Four years of chaos has changed America — so what would four more do?
PHILADELPHIA — On an October afternoon nearly a month ahead of the presidential election, Mohamed Kabba hustled into the mail-in voting center at Tilden Middle School in Southwest Philadelphia with an air of urgency.“As an immigrant, there’s a lot at stake for me,” said Kabba, 64. He left Sierra Leone 30 years ago — but the past four divisive, unpredictable, and chaotic years have been like nothing he’s experienced in America.Head-spinning highlights include: President Trump’s impeachment, the longest government shutdown in U.S. history, divisive battles over Supreme Court appointments, countl... (more…)
Millions of mail-in votes have already been cast in battle ground states — and you can track their progress here
ProPublica, in partnership with The Guardian, is today releasing a tracker for mail-in ballots in battleground states.
An unprecedented number of Americans are voting by mail this year to avoid COVID-19 risk. Democrats have said they’re more likely to vote by mail while Republicans say they’re more likely to vote in person. With postal delays, rejected ballots and a dearth of funding, the process isn’t always smooth — ballots can be rejected for multiple reasons, and due to court challenges election rules are changing even while voting is underway. Meanwhile, President Donald Trump and other Republican officials have spent the last months casting doubt on the mail-in voting process, likely paving the way for additional legal battles during the vote count.