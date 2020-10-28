‘Make America 1950 Again’: Trump mocked for final pitch to ‘suburban women’ on ‘getting husbands back to work’
“Free Subscriptions to Good Housekeeping”
President Donald Trump is doing three rallies a day in the final week before Election Day, and he’s finalizing his closing message. Trump is desperately trying to get back a demographic he lost: those he calls “suburban women” – the same group of voters he earlier called “suburban housewives.”
By all accounts he’s under a curious belief that in 2020 women stay in the home and men go out to work – which may explain one of the reasons he lost them.
On Tuesday Trump telegraphed that strange concept when he told voters his own daughter, whose been granted the title Senior Advisor to the President, would “be very happy being at home with the kids.” He added, “but we’ve got her working.”
Later on Tuesday Trump told his “suburban women” not to worry, “we’re getting your husbands back to work.”
They are remarks straight out of the 1950’s, or perhaps an episode of “Mad Men.”
Trump: We’re getting your husbands back to work pic.twitter.com/MOHh0d1Vu7
— Acyn Torabi (@Acyn) October 27, 2020
Many responded with charges of misogyny and outrage.
Oh how delightful!!
Now we can finally afford that fancy dishwashing machine I’ve been eyeing up in that store window for all these months.
I must dash as my darling’s martini won’t stir itself, and I look quite a fright in this house dress of mine.
And dinner must be at 5 sharp.
— Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) October 27, 2020
Suburban women want jobs.
— Outspoken (@Out5p0ken) October 27, 2020
Hmmmmm let me just go through my Suburban Woman Checklist:
1. "Please like me"
2. "I saved your neighborhood" from "the projects" & "Cory Booker"
3. "Suburban housewives"
4. "Getting your husbands back to work"
5. Years of bigotry, bullying, & bumbling
no thank you
bye now https://t.co/BQmN8EZhG6
— Melissa Hillman (@bittergertrude) October 27, 2020
America's labor force includes about 80 million women https://t.co/35Z4k3Kq7s
— Rep. Don Beyer (@RepDonBeyer) October 27, 2020
It’s the 1950’s at this rally pic.twitter.com/bks92uHYZZ
— J Rein (@JoshReinking) October 27, 2020
Make America 1950 again. https://t.co/vXROb9rEVv
— Todd Poirier (@todd_poirier) October 27, 2020
As a woman that’s so insulting . My mother worked, her mother worked, both of their husbands worked ,and all of my siblings and their husbands work or worked,no matter what sex they are. The only reason anybody’s out of a job now is because of him. Period
— Ellemnopas1 (@Ellemnopas1) October 27, 2020
What century is this?
— Sharon Nelson (@capo4sgn) October 27, 2020
To win the suburban women vote, he'll be giving out free subscriptions to Good Housekeeping. https://t.co/m0Z6uwwwjt
— David Knowles (@writerknowles) October 27, 2020
because all women are housewives https://t.co/9sCdOZri0l
— The Ghost of George Conway (@gtconway3dg) October 27, 2020
Rip Van Womanizer strikes again. https://t.co/jBu5IdTh8A
— Andrea R MD (@AndreaR9Md) October 27, 2020
Like when Phyllis Schlafly would start a meeting with, "Thanks to my husband for letting me be here." https://t.co/fAtGrBUayN
— Matt Ortega (@MattOrtega) October 27, 2020
I can't imagine why he's so unpopular with women https://t.co/EIQX1fKk77
— 🐞spooky rachel @ homefest🐞 (@rachel_garniss) October 27, 2020
Misogynistic much ?😯😠#Trump#Lansing#Michigan https://t.co/NhQrBXw0At
— and the livin's easy (@madamyez) October 27, 2020
Do…. "suburban women"…. not… work? Because… I live in the suburbs and…. I work. Am I doing it wrong? Was there a memo? https://t.co/Bcec1iXr0s
— April (@ReignOfApril) October 27, 2020
