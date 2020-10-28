Quantcast
Connect with us

Man arrested after brandishing weapons at Gov. Kristi Noem’s campaign event for Trump

Published

1 min ago

on

Kristi Noem of South Dakota speaking at CPAC 2011 in Washington, D.C. (Gage Skidmore/Flickr)

Gov. Kristi Noem (R-SD) was protected by her security detail during a campaign stop for President Donald Trump Wednesday morning in Bangor, Maine, when a man brandished two weapons.

Noem was lending her local celebrity to the Trump campaign’s bus tour the incident occurred during a rally for the president. No one was injured.

Maggie Seidel, senior policy adviser in the governor’s office, told the Argus Leader that Noem was scheduled to continue the tour, campaigning in Maine and New Hampshire Thursday for “several” additional stops to speak with voters. Acting as a surrogate for the president, Noem has made at least eight out-of-state trips so far this month in support of Trump and other Republicans facing re-election.

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

2020 Election

American voters in Paris get ready for US presidential election

Published

1 hour ago

on

October 28, 2020

By

Politically active Americans who live in France have been registering voters, making media appearances, donating to candidates and venting to their friends in the run-up to the November 3 presidential election.

In the 2020 election between President Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden, votes from Americans abroad could make a difference, especially in swing states like Pennsylvania and Wisconsin where Trump won in 2016 by slim margins of 44,292 and 22,748 votes, respectively, over Democrat Hillary Clinton.

The US Federal Voting Assistance Program’s 2016 Overseas Citizen Population Analysis reports that 169,037 American citizens of voting age (18) were living in France that year. Of that number, 16,058 (9.5 percent) requested ballots and 12,339 (7.3 percent) voted.

Continue Reading

2020 Election

Texas Supreme Court upholds ‘shameful, naked voter suppression’ with ruling allowing state to limit counties to one ballot drop box

Published

2 hours ago

on

October 28, 2020

By

In a ruling that critics said served as an endorsement of voter suppression, the Texas Supreme Court on Tuesday evening sided with Republican Gov. Greg Abbott regarding his order limiting each county in the state to just one mail-in ballot drop box.

After a federal appeals court stacked with President Donald Trump's judicial appointees ruled earlier this month in favor of the directive—which voting rights advocates say will make it particularly hard for voters in largely Democratic, urban areas like Austin and Houston to cast their ballots—the Anti-Defamation League of Texas and Common Cause Texas brought the case to the state Supreme Court. The groups argued Abbott did not have the authority to implement a rule which would disproportionately burden residents of large counties.

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

Armed Biden and Trump supporters involved in violent clash outside Democratic rally in Georgia

Published

2 hours ago

on

October 28, 2020

By

Supporters of President Donald Trump were involved in a physical confrontation with supporters of former Vice President Joe Biden outside a rally for the Democratic candidate in Warm Springs, Georgia on Tuesday.

Video of the incident was captured by Twitter user AlliB77, who describes herself as an "unapologetic conservative."

As the video begins, a Biden supporter wearing a face mask can be see charging at a mask-less Trump supporter.

An armed Trump supporter then puts the Biden supporter in a chokehold before tossing him to the ground.

Continue Reading
 
 
Democracy is in peril. Invest in progressive news. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free. LEARN MORE