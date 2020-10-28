Man arrested after brandishing weapons at Gov. Kristi Noem’s campaign event for Trump

Gov. Kristi Noem (R-SD) was protected by her security detail during a campaign stop for President Donald Trump Wednesday morning in Bangor, Maine, when a man brandished two weapons.

Noem was lending her local celebrity to the Trump campaign’s bus tour the incident occurred during a rally for the president. No one was injured.

Maggie Seidel, senior policy adviser in the governor’s office, told the Argus Leader that Noem was scheduled to continue the tour, campaigning in Maine and New Hampshire Thursday for “several” additional stops to speak with voters. Acting as a surrogate for the president, Noem has made at least eight out-of-state trips so far this month in support of Trump and other Republicans facing re-election.

ADVERTISEMENT

We were thrilled to have @CLewandowski_, @KristiNoem, and @TommyHicksGOP at the Bangor office today! Team #TheNorthRemembers⚔️ is energized to push POTUS across the finish line in Maine. #LeadRight #mepolitics pic.twitter.com/KgE22Kn8iA — Cody Porter (@CodyPorterME) October 28, 2020