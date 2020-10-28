Man arrested after brandishing weapons at Gov. Kristi Noem’s campaign event for Trump
Noem was lending her local celebrity to the Trump campaign’s bus tour the incident occurred during a rally for the president. No one was injured.
Maggie Seidel, senior policy adviser in the governor’s office, told the Argus Leader that Noem was scheduled to continue the tour, campaigning in Maine and New Hampshire Thursday for “several” additional stops to speak with voters. Acting as a surrogate for the president, Noem has made at least eight out-of-state trips so far this month in support of Trump and other Republicans facing re-election.
We were thrilled to have @CLewandowski_, @KristiNoem, and @TommyHicksGOP at the Bangor office today! Team #TheNorthRemembers⚔️ is energized to push POTUS across the finish line in Maine. #LeadRight #mepolitics pic.twitter.com/KgE22Kn8iA
— Cody Porter (@CodyPorterME) October 28, 2020
.@DaleCraftsME has overcome adversity in his life to become a successful businessman and a dedicated public servant for Maine. We need to send him to Washington to take back the House majority. Chip in to help him out here: https://t.co/TdMVBUndwk pic.twitter.com/fcvMwTOYF5
— Kristi Noem (@KristiNoem) October 28, 2020
2020 Election
American voters in Paris get ready for US presidential election
Politically active Americans who live in France have been registering voters, making media appearances, donating to candidates and venting to their friends in the run-up to the November 3 presidential election.
In the 2020 election between President Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden, votes from Americans abroad could make a difference, especially in swing states like Pennsylvania and Wisconsin where Trump won in 2016 by slim margins of 44,292 and 22,748 votes, respectively, over Democrat Hillary Clinton.
The US Federal Voting Assistance Program’s 2016 Overseas Citizen Population Analysis reports that 169,037 American citizens of voting age (18) were living in France that year. Of that number, 16,058 (9.5 percent) requested ballots and 12,339 (7.3 percent) voted.
2020 Election
Texas Supreme Court upholds ‘shameful, naked voter suppression’ with ruling allowing state to limit counties to one ballot drop box
In a ruling that critics said served as an endorsement of voter suppression, the Texas Supreme Court on Tuesday evening sided with Republican Gov. Greg Abbott regarding his order limiting each county in the state to just one mail-in ballot drop box.
After a federal appeals court stacked with President Donald Trump's judicial appointees ruled earlier this month in favor of the directive—which voting rights advocates say will make it particularly hard for voters in largely Democratic, urban areas like Austin and Houston to cast their ballots—the Anti-Defamation League of Texas and Common Cause Texas brought the case to the state Supreme Court. The groups argued Abbott did not have the authority to implement a rule which would disproportionately burden residents of large counties.
2020 Election
Armed Biden and Trump supporters involved in violent clash outside Democratic rally in Georgia
Supporters of President Donald Trump were involved in a physical confrontation with supporters of former Vice President Joe Biden outside a rally for the Democratic candidate in Warm Springs, Georgia on Tuesday.
Video of the incident was captured by Twitter user AlliB77, who describes herself as an "unapologetic conservative."
As the video begins, a Biden supporter wearing a face mask can be see charging at a mask-less Trump supporter.
An armed Trump supporter then puts the Biden supporter in a chokehold before tossing him to the ground.