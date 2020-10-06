Man charged in death of 80-year-old who called him out for not wearing a mask

An 80-year-old man from New York has passed away after being pushed the ground when he confronted a bar patron who wasn’t wearing a mask, WABC reports.

Donald Lewinski, 65, of West Seneca, was taken into custody Monday following the incident at a West Seneca bar. Lewinski pushed Rocco Sapienza “pretty hard” with both hands, causing the older man to fall back and hit his head on the floor.

ADVERTISEMENT

“He was pretty much in an unresponsive condition right away. He went into a seizure right away there on the floor of the bar,” Erie County District Attorney John Flynn said at a press conference on Monday.

According to the Buffalo News, Lewinski paid his tab and left the bar after the incident, but was later tracked down through interviews and surveillance footage. He was taken into custody Monday and charged with criminally negligent homicide.