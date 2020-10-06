Quantcast
Man charged in death of 80-year-old who called him out for not wearing a mask

12 mins ago

An 80-year-old man from New York has passed away after being pushed the ground when he confronted a bar patron who wasn’t wearing a mask, WABC reports.

Donald Lewinski, 65, of West Seneca, was taken into custody Monday following the incident at a West Seneca bar. Lewinski pushed Rocco Sapienza “pretty hard” with both hands, causing the older man to fall back and hit his head on the floor.

“He was pretty much in an unresponsive condition right away. He went into a seizure right away there on the floor of the bar,” Erie County District Attorney John Flynn said at a press conference on Monday.

According to the Buffalo News, Lewinski paid his tab and left the bar after the incident, but was later tracked down through interviews and surveillance footage. He was taken into custody Monday and charged with criminally negligent homicide.


2020 Election

Supreme Court just handed Lindsey Graham a lifeline in his re-election fight

14 mins ago

October 6, 2020

The U.S. Supreme Court handed Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) a lifelong for his re-election campaign.

The court on Monday reinstated a South Carolina law requiring absentee ballots to carry a witness signature, which Esquire columnist Charles Pierce said could help Graham in his tight race against Democrat Jaime Harrison.

"The most recent poll numbers indicate the possibility that the election could be too much of a rout to ratf*ck," Pierce wrote. "But the South Carolina decision reminds us of all the fail-safe devices the Republicans have planted within the infrastructure of this election. The one thing to which John Roberts has dedicated his entire career is limiting the franchise among voters he finds unworthy and inconvenient. That never will change."

All but one member of the Joint Chiefs of Staff under quarantine after possible COVID exposure: report

16 mins ago

October 6, 2020

Nearly every member of the Joint Chiefs of Staff is now under self-imposed quarantine after being potentially exposed to the novel coronavirus.

As reported by CNN Pentagon correspondent Barbara Starr, via CNN host Jim Sciutto, "all but one member of the Joint Chiefs of Staff is now self-quarantining due to exposure at multiple meetings in recent days, including a meeting in Pentagon’s secure meeting space for classified information known as 'the tank.'"

It is unknown at this time if any members of the Joint Chiefs have been diagnosed with COVID-19.

