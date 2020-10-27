Quantcast
Connect with us

Man who raised concerns about his state’s hospital capacity dies one month after contracting COVID

Published

1 min ago

on

John Bjorkman, 66, a beloved father, grandfather and lifelong educator in De Smet, South Dakota, was profiled by CNN this Tuesday in the wake of his death last week from coronavirus.

Bjorkman battled the virus for a month before he passed away. In September, he spoke to a local news outlet, saying there were several days where he was “fighting for every breath” and that he didn’t know if he’d see the next day.

ADVERTISEMENT

When he was airlifted to the hospital, Bjorkman overheard physicians say their Sioux Falls hospital didn’t have the capacity to house more coronavirus patients —  a detail that wasn’t made public at the time. He was later returned to South Dakota and placed in a local swing bed program, where he died soon thereafter.

“He loved people,” his wife Chris said. “He loved people a lot. He was the type of person if a kid needed a pair of glasses, he would take them and go buy them the glasses. He was constantly buying tennis shoes for kids in elementary — if they needed that, he made sure they had it.”

As CNN points out, coronavirus cases in South Dakota have ballooned in the last month and a half. Earlier this week, the state recorded over 1,000 new cases in one day, which was the highest number of daily cases recorded in the state so far.

Read the full profile on John Bjorkman over at CNN.

 


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump’s trade war backfired — and made it even more advantageous for American companies to transfer operations to China

Published

23 mins ago

on

October 27, 2020

By

The 2016 election was a referendum on free trade, which many blamed for destroying millions of American manufacturing jobs. In 2020, it could be about the merits of trade wars.

During President Donald Trump’s first term, he tore up deals, launched a trade war with China and renegotiated NAFTA. His campaign claims the war was a success and that his policies were bringing back manufacturing jobs – until the pandemic arrived – and so voters should give him another four years.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

White House science office celebrates Trump ‘ending’ the COVID-19 pandemic — as US hits new record cases

Published

34 mins ago

on

October 27, 2020

By

The White House Office of Science and Technology Policy is declaring "mission accomplished" and saying that President Donald Trump "ended" the COVID-19 pandemic announced Politico.

The United States hit record numbers of coronavirus infections this weekend, with 83,000 in one day, and there are multiple cities being crushed under the weight of 42,000 hospitalizations. But on Tuesday, the White House science office put "ending the COVID-19 pandemic" at the top of the list of Trump accomplishments from his first term.

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

‘Turnout is completely unprecedented’: Republican dominance in Texas could be at risk

Published

42 mins ago

on

October 27, 2020

By

Joe Biden’s campaign will be running television ads in El Paso, San Antonio and Dallas-Fort Worth heading into Election Day. The Democratic nominee for vice president, Kamala Harris, is planning a visit to Texas during the homestretch of the campaign. And polls show the Biden-Harris ticket within striking distance — and, in some surveys, ahead — in the traditionally Republican state.

Texas may still not be among the top priorities of either party’s presidential nominee in 2020 — and President Donald Trump might still be the favorite here. But the activity in the final days of this year’s presidential election suggests that, for the first time in decades, Texas is not a foregone conclusion. Democrats are at least in the running here in races for the presidency, U.S. Senate and numerous seats down ballot.

Continue Reading
 
 
Democracy is in peril. Invest in progressive news. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free. LEARN MORE