Quantcast
Connect with us

Man who scaled Trump Tower escaped from an ambulance after being hospitalized for a mental evaluation: report

Published

1 min ago

on

Man hanging of the side of Trump Tower Chicago (screengrab).

The strange saga of the man who scaled Trump Tower in Chicago continued on Tuesday.

“A man was taken into police custody Monday morning after hanging off the side of Trump Tower from a rope since Sunday evening demanding to speak to President Donald Trump,” the Chicago Sun Times reported on Monday. “The man, who is in his 20s, began dangling from the tower’s 16th-floor balcony about 5:30 p.m., asking to speak to the president and trying to get his message to the media, according to Chicago Police spokesman Tom Ahern. Police officers at the scene said they believe the man used a climbing harness.

ADVERTISEMENT

On Tuesday, the man escaped.

“The man who spent 13 hours hanging from the side of Trump Tower over the weekend escaped from a private ambulance Tuesday evening while being transferred to another hospital,” the newspaper reported Tuesday evening. “The man, 31, escaped from the ambulance about 5:30 p.m. in the first block of West Washington Street while en route from Northwestern Memorial Hospital to another medical center, Chicago police said.”

Watch:


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

2020 Election

New filings reveal Trump’s campaign and the GOP are in dire financial trouble

Published

17 mins ago

on

October 20, 2020

By

On Tuesday, The New York Times reported that new filings show President Donald Trump's campaign — and the Republican Party itself — are teetering on the brink of financial oblivion.

"New filings with the Federal Election Commission showed the extent of Mr. Trump’s cash troubles, which are severe enough that he diverted time from key battleground states and flew to California on Sunday for a fund-raiser with just over two weeks until Election Day," reported Shane Goldmacher and Rachel Shorey. "The president ended September with just over half as much money as he had at the beginning of the month."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump has ‘routinely gossiped’ that Dr. Fauci was auditioning ‘to get a job at CNN’: report

Published

23 mins ago

on

October 20, 2020

By

On Tuesday, The Daily Beast reported that President Donald Trump is now convinced that Dr. Anthony Fauci is trying to play to the media to get positive attention, or maybe even a job.

"In recent months, Trump has routinely gossiped with close associates and advisers that Fauci is behaving like a member of anti-MAGA 'resistance' commentators," reported Erin Blanco. "In the past few weeks, the president has told multiple people that he believes Fauci is angling to earn the media’s adulation and that it at times appears to him that the famous infectious disease expert is 'audition[ing]' or 'trying to get a job at CNN,' according to two sources with knowledge of his private comments."

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

University of Florida students get threatening emails warning them to vote for Trump — or else

Published

1 hour ago

on

October 20, 2020

By

On Tuesday, the Miami Herald reported that University of Florida students are receiving threatening emails with the subject line "Vote for Trump or else!"

"Alachua County officials were made aware of the emails on Tuesday morning. In one of the emails, the sender told a voter to 'vote for Trump on Election Day or we will come after you,' according to a copy obtained by the Miami Herald," reported Ana Ceballos and Carli Teproff. "'Change your party affiliation to Republican to let us know you received our message and will comply,' the email said. 'We will know which candidate you voted for. I would take it seriously if I were you.'"

Continue Reading
 
 
Democracy is in peril. Invest in progressive news. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free. LEARN MORE