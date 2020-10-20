Man who scaled Trump Tower escaped from an ambulance after being hospitalized for a mental evaluation: report

The strange saga of the man who scaled Trump Tower in Chicago continued on Tuesday.

“A man was taken into police custody Monday morning after hanging off the side of Trump Tower from a rope since Sunday evening demanding to speak to President Donald Trump,” the Chicago Sun Times reported on Monday. “The man, who is in his 20s, began dangling from the tower’s 16th-floor balcony about 5:30 p.m., asking to speak to the president and trying to get his message to the media, according to Chicago Police spokesman Tom Ahern. Police officers at the scene said they believe the man used a climbing harness.

On Tuesday, the man escaped.

“The man who spent 13 hours hanging from the side of Trump Tower over the weekend escaped from a private ambulance Tuesday evening while being transferred to another hospital,” the newspaper reported Tuesday evening. “The man, 31, escaped from the ambulance about 5:30 p.m. in the first block of West Washington Street while en route from Northwestern Memorial Hospital to another medical center, Chicago police said.”

