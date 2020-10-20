Man who scaled Trump Tower escaped from an ambulance after being hospitalized for a mental evaluation: report

The strange saga of the man who scaled Trump Tower in Chicago continued on Tuesday.
“A man was taken into police custody Monday morning after hanging off the side of Trump Tower from a rope since Sunday evening demanding to speak to President Donald Trump,” the Chicago Sun Times reported on Monday. “The man, who is in his 20s, began dangling from the tower’s 16th-floor balcony about 5:30 p.m., asking to speak to the president and trying to get his message to the media, according to Chicago Police spokesman Tom Ahern. Police officers at the scene said they believe the man used a climbing harness.
ADVERTISEMENT
On Tuesday, the man escaped.
“The man who spent 13 hours hanging from the side of Trump Tower over the weekend escaped from a private ambulance Tuesday evening while being transferred to another hospital,” the newspaper reported Tuesday evening. “The man, 31, escaped from the ambulance about 5:30 p.m. in the first block of West Washington Street while en route from Northwestern Memorial Hospital to another medical center, Chicago police said.”
… then let us make a small request. The COVID crisis has slashed advertising rates, and we need your help. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and legal efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. And unlike other news outlets, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. Unhinged from corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.
… then let us make a small request. The COVID crisis has cut advertising rates in half, and we need your help. Like you, we believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We need your support to do what we do.
On Tuesday, The New York Timesreported that new filings show President Donald Trump's campaign — and the Republican Party itself — are teetering on the brink of financial oblivion.
"New filings with the Federal Election Commission showed the extent of Mr. Trump’s cash troubles, which are severe enough that he diverted time from key battleground states and flew to California on Sunday for a fund-raiser with just over two weeks until Election Day," reported Shane Goldmacher and Rachel Shorey. "The president ended September with just over half as much money as he had at the beginning of the month."
On Tuesday, The Daily Beast reported that President Donald Trump is now convinced that Dr. Anthony Fauci is trying to play to the media to get positive attention, or maybe even a job.
"In recent months, Trump has routinely gossiped with close associates and advisers that Fauci is behaving like a member of anti-MAGA 'resistance' commentators," reported Erin Blanco. "In the past few weeks, the president has told multiple people that he believes Fauci is angling to earn the media’s adulation and that it at times appears to him that the famous infectious disease expert is 'audition[ing]' or 'trying to get a job at CNN,' according to two sources with knowledge of his private comments."
On Tuesday, the Miami Heraldreported that University of Florida students are receiving threatening emails with the subject line "Vote for Trump or else!"
"Alachua County officials were made aware of the emails on Tuesday morning. In one of the emails, the sender told a voter to 'vote for Trump on Election Day or we will come after you,' according to a copy obtained by the Miami Herald," reported Ana Ceballos and Carli Teproff. "'Change your party affiliation to Republican to let us know you received our message and will comply,' the email said. 'We will know which candidate you voted for. I would take it seriously if I were you.'"