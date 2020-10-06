Man who took selfie with Trump last Thursday now isolating at home for COVID exposure

After taking a photo with President Trump last week, Dallas investment industry worker and member of the Dallas Young Republicans, Charles Kolean, is isolating at home after being exposed to Trump last Thursday, who recently tested positive for coronavirus.

According to Reuters, Kolean was among about 60 VIPs out of a guest list of around 200 people at the event at Trump National Golf Club Bedminster in New Jersey.

“VIP attendees, who were allowed closer proximity to Trump, were tested at the entrance for the virus, then waited in their cars for the results,” Reuters reports. “After their negative test, Kolean and his friend, mortgage industry executive Daniel Hux, greeted Trump privately, keeping 6 feet apart, but were not permitted to shake Trump’s hand. The group moved outside for Trump’s remarks.”

