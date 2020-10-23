Marine One buzzes the crowd as Trump holds rally at the nation’s largest retirement community

Creedence Clearwater Revival’s “Fortunate Son” played in the background as Marine One hovered over the crowd at The Villages in Florida before landing at the first of two rallies for President Donald J. Trump Friday afternoon.

As CBS News White House Correspondent Mark Knoller wrote, it’s Trump’s “51st visit to Florida, his most frequent destination, and his 5th rally” in the state this year.

Marine One hovers over crowd at The Villages in Florida coming in for landing at first of two rallies today in this must-win state. This is Pres Trump's 51st visit to Florida, his most frequent destination, and his 5th rally in FL this year. pic.twitter.com/eJwNfuXjCF — Mark Knoller (@markknoller) October 23, 2020

Marine One coming in for a landing for President Trump’s MAGA really at the Villages, FL pic.twitter.com/dluwP8clXY — Sara Cook (@saraecook) October 23, 2020

Watch the video below.

Confirmed: Marine One can kick up some sand. pic.twitter.com/elkpuMNp42 — Ryan Gillespie (@byRyanGillespie) October 23, 2020