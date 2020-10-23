Quantcast
Connect with us

Mary Trump sheds light on the president’s bizarre pattern of psychological projection

Published

1 min ago

on

Mary Trump (Photo: Screen capture)

President Donald Trump’s niece, psychologist Mary Trump, appeared Friday on CNN to discuss her uncle’s behavior during the recent president debate.

CNN host Anderson Cooper noted that Tony Schwartz, who is best known for ghostwriting “Trump: The Art of the Deal,” has said “that when the president attacks people, the words he uses, the attacks he wages against other people are really things that are true about himself.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The CNN host said a similar dynamic was at play during the final presidential debate when Trump attacked Biden as being part of an organized crime family.

“It is amazing how much projection there is and I don’t know if that’s the term,” Cooper said.

“It is the term,” Mary Trump said. “It had gotten to the point where I started to think that Donald Trump was actually desperate to tell people the truth of who he really is but he can’t quite get over the line — so he projects. I had that sense last night when he said he took responsibility but it was all China’s fault. You know, couldn’t quite get there.”

“His acceptance of responsibility lasted as long as a lifetime of fruit fly,” Cooper remarked.

Watch video below:

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

WATCH: Shep Smith ends his show with a passionate plea to ‘follow the Fauci’ as COVID-19 surges

Published

16 mins ago

on

October 23, 2020

By

CNBC host Shepard Smith, a former veteran newsman at Fox News, on Friday begged Americans to follow guidance from Anthony Fauci to prevent the spread of COVID-19

“Those of us in New York and the Northeast are worried about you, our friends, our loved ones and our viewers across the country, now more than ever really,” Smith said. “This new COVID surge is awful. So, follow the Fauci. Not for us, we are mostly good around here, we are worried for you. So please, follow the Fauci," he said.

New York was hit hard during the initial stages of the novel coronavirus outbreak in the United States. "We lived the horror of neighbors and friends sick and dying," Smith said.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump gets schooled by a historian for comparing his achievements to Abraham Lincoln’s

Published

34 mins ago

on

October 23, 2020

By

During the final presidential debate on Thursday, President Donald Trump boasted that he had done more for Black Americans than any president since Abraham Lincoln. On Friday, historian Doris Kearns Goodwin appeared on CNN and blasted Trump for his remark.

“The most important thing in a time of crisis is for a president to be willing it take responsibility. One of FDR’s aides once said when things are going on right, people don't have to think a lot about the character demanded by the presidency. He can just stay in that old picture frame,” she told CNN host Chris Cuomo.

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

Trump argues Biden is the candidate of ‘needless death’ — on the ‘worst day of the pandemic’

Published

1 hour ago

on

October 23, 2020

By

President Donald Trump attempted to brand former Vice President Joe Biden as the candidate of "needless death" during a Friday night campaign rally in Pensacola, Florida.

"Biden is the candidate of endless wars and needless deaths," Trump argued, as coronavirus fatalities continue to mount.

"The United States is in the midst of one of the most severe surges of the coronavirus to date, with more new cases reported across the country on Friday than on any other single day since the pandemic began," The New York Times reported Friday.

Continue Reading
 
 
Democracy is in peril. Invest in progressive news. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free. LEARN MORE