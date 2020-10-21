Maryland man arrested over plot to kidnap, beat, sodomize and murder Joe Biden and Kamala Harris on national TV
A Maryland man was arrested this week after he allegedly threatened to kidnap and kill Democratic candidates Joe Biden and Kalama Harris.
WJZ reported that James Dale Reed, 42, of Maryland was arrested earlier this month after he admitted writing a letter and leaving it at a Frederick home on the morning of Oct. 4. A Ring door camera caught an image of the person.
According to The New York Times, Reed is accused of threatening to kidnap and murder the Democratic candidates.
“This is a warning to anyone reading this letter if you are a Biden/Harris supporter you will be targeted,” the letter states. “We have a list of homes and addresses by your election signs. We are the ones with those scary guns, We are the ones your children have nightmares about…”
WJZ described the rest of the message as “too graphic” to print.
The rest of the message is too graphic to detail, but claims that they will allegedly beat Biden and sodomize Harris before executing them on national television.
Reed initially denied that he wrote the letter when he was interviewed by the Secret Service on Oct. 13. But the suspect admitted writing the letter and was arrested two days later. He is facing charges of voter intimidation and threatening mass violence.
Reed was said to be known by the Secret Service for a threat against a protected person in 2014.
‘Vote these monsters out’: Trump officials weigh deep funding cuts to COVID-19 relief, newborn screenings in Democratic-led cities
Documents obtained by Politico reveal that the Trump White House is weighing millions of dollars in federal funding cuts to Covid-19 relief, newborn screenings, and other crucial healthcare programs in Democrat-led cities, a move critics decried as politically motivated "retribution" that could have a devastating impact on poor and sick Americans amid the ongoing pandemic.
Politico reported late Tuesday that the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) has "identified federal grants covering... nearly 200 health programs that could be in line for cuts as part of a sweeping government-wide directive the administration is advancing during the final weeks of the presidential campaign and amid an intensifying pandemic Trump has downplayed."
Trump spokesman slams ‘politicians using taxpayer funded jobs to try and benefit their family’
A spokesperson for President Donald Trump's campaign on Wednesday blasted politicians who use "taxpayer funded jobs to try and benefit their family."
During an interview on Fox News, Gidley made the remark in reference to Democratic nominee Joe Biden.
"The corruption is now flowing into his family," Gidley opined. "And you see that. And I think the American people absolutely care about their politicians using taxpayer-funded jobs to try and benefit their families."
Although Gidley was referring to Biden's family, several commenters noted that the campaign aide could also have been talking about Trump's children.