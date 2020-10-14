GOP governor ‘cannot support Donald Trump for president’: report
According to reports, Massachusetts governor Charlie Baker has released a statement declaring that he will not be supporting President Trump for reelection.
“The governor cannot support Donald Trump for president and is focused on seeing Massachusetts through the pandemic. He’ll leave the election analysis to the pundits,” Lizzy Guyton, the governor’s communications director, said in a statement.
#BREAKING: @MassGovernor releases statement saying “he “cannot support Donald Trump for President” #wcvb pic.twitter.com/SPV2MY0ykh
— Sharman Sacchetti (@SharmanTV) October 14, 2020
.@CharlieBakerMA spox reaffirms he isn't backing Trump, after saying "we'll see" to not voting in prez election: "The governor cannot support Donald Trump for president and is focused on seeing Massachusetts through the pandemic. He'll leave the election analysis to the pundits."
— Matt Stout (@MattPStout) October 14, 2020