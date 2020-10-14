GOP governor ‘cannot support Donald Trump for president’: report

During a segment that aired on MSNBC Wednesday called Deadline: White House, Nicolle Wallace spoke with the network's public health analyst Dr. Irwin Redlener about the 50,000 new COVID-19 cases per day and 217,000 confirmed deaths.

"So, this is actually a very dangerous and unpredictable time as far as the COVID-19 is concerned and its spread," Redlener said. "...We talk about almost 8 million cases now in the U.S. These are cases confirmed by testing and probably 10 times that number are actually infected. That means about 80 million Americans are probably infected at this point and the fatality rate shows really no sign in letting up. We have a lot to talk about in terms of all this and what does it mean? And what should the president be doing? It's almost a waste of time to talk about what the president should be doing and I'd like to retract that suggestion because he actually, as it turns out, doesn't know what he is doing - and a lack of forthrightness, his dishonesty that is endemic to everything that comes out of his mouth at this point, we really cannot trust him."