Quantcast
Connect with us

Maya Wiley blasts ‘treadmill of incrementalism’ in NYC: ‘We have to stop tinkering’

Published

1 min ago

on

Maya Wiley is running for mayor of New York City (screengrab).

With less than thirteen months before the 2021 mayoral vote in New York City, candidate Maya Wiley implied contrast with the current mayor during an interview with Spectrum News 1.

“I believe deeply in this city and its ability not just to recover, but to reimagine New York, so that it is actually a place where every single one of us all can live with dignity,” Wiley told “Inside City Hall” anchor Errol Louis.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It requires an unconventional approach that recognizes we have to stop tinkering, we have to get off a treadmill of incrementalism, because we need transformation in this city. We need a city that not just comes back from COVID, but that comes back in a way that re-envisions the economy as one that serves to propel all people into prosperity,” she argued.

The network noted the contrast she was implying.

“Maya Wiley may be Bill de Blasio’s former chief counsel, but she is already striking back at his perceived shortfalls as she runs for mayor, calling for significant change instead of ‘incrementalism’ and hinting at the failures of his ‘Tale of Two Cities’ promise,” NY1 noted. “Incremental change and a city that hasn’t helped all New Yorkers have been major points of consternation for liberals when looking back on de Blasio’s time at City Hall.”

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

2020 Election

CNN’s Chris Cuomo rips Bill Barr after shocking video surfaces: ‘He’s damned by his own words’

Published

1 hour ago

on

October 8, 2020

By

CNN anchor Chris Cuomo on Thursday blasted Attorney General Bill Barr.

Cuomo played a video of Rep. Pramila Jayapal questioning the attorney general, which has new importance after the plot to kidnap or murder Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D-MI).

In the clip, Rep. Jayapal grilled Barr about widely reported press accounts of the armed takeover of the Michigan state capitol.

At least two of the men arrested appeared at the rally.

https://twitter.com/ChadLivengood/status/1314332374759542784

"He's damned by his own words," Cuomo declared.

"These people were investigating it at the same time. A sitting governor, over a dozen bad guys, months of planning, murderous intent, derivative of the main domestic terror threat we face," he explained. "And he's clueless? How? How is that okay?"

Continue Reading

2020 Election

Trump announced Saturday rally in Florida and said ‘I feel so good’ — and then his ‘hoarse’ voice gave out: report

Published

2 hours ago

on

October 8, 2020

By

President Donald Trump announced plans to resume campaign rallies despite his COVID-19 infection.

"Watching the news coverage and angry at the state of the race, Mr. Trump has been imploring aides to let him resume campaign rallies as soon as this weekend, which now could be possible. He showed up again in the Oval Office on Thursday despite efforts to get him to remain in the residence until he was more fully recovered," The New York Times reported Thursday. "Around the White House and inside the Trump campaign, some advisers are worried. Others are looking at the calendar and arguing that there is still a lot of time left while they realize there are few if any opportunities to change the trajectory of the race. That would be especially true without next week’s debate."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Lindsey Graham sparks unflattering speculation after refusing to take COVID test ahead of debate

Published

2 hours ago

on

October 8, 2020

By

On Thursday, the Democratic challenger to Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC), Jaime Harrison, threatened to withdraw from the upcoming Senate debate unless Graham takes a COVID-19 test — as Harrison and the debate moderators have already agreed to do.

Graham has refused, responding, "I will continue to follow the guidance of my doctors, not my political opponent."

Jaime Harrison has threatened to pull out of tomorrow’s #scsen debate if Lindsey Graham doesn’t take another covid test. Graham responds: pic.twitter.com/4r7HU04xAh

Continue Reading
 
 
Democracy is in peril. Invest in progressive news. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free. LEARN MORE