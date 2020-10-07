McConnell admits White House has engaged in ‘risky behaviors’ while appeasing COVID-positive Trump
Published 1 min ago
on
By AlterNet
Published1 min ago
on
ByAlterNet
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell weighed in on President Donald Trump’s latest antics as he distanced himself from the madness currently taking place at the White House.
While discussing his plan to move forward with the vote on the Senate floor for Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett, McConnell offered his take on all that has transpired over the last several days.
When asked if he thought the White House was engaging in risky behavior, the Kentucky lawmaker admitted that he did. However, he also insisted Senate Republications bare none of the blame despite many of them attending the Rose Garden event and other public events without masks or social distancing.
“I do think there have been risky behaviors, but not in the Senate,” McConnell said. “And this nomination is now in the Senate. We know how to handle this. We’ve been dealing with this since May, and we’ll handle it successfully.”
“So you’re saying you think the White House has taken too many risks?” Fox News host Martha MacCallum asked.
“Well, there’s no question that some of the infections occurred elsewhere and not here,” he replied, likely in reference to the Rose Garden superspreader even. He also assured that the Senate would “follow the CDC guidelines and get the job done.”
McConnell: I do think there have been risky behaviors in other areas but not in the senate
Martha: So you’re saying you think the White House has taken too many risks?
McConnell: Well there’s no question that some of the infections happened elsewhere and not here pic.twitter.com/DkR2aMKnJL
— Acyn Torabi (@Acyn) October 6, 2020
Although McConnell has vowed that Senate Republicans will follow mitigation guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), history has highlighted the inconsistencies in their efforts to do so. As of Wednesday morning, three Senate Republicans that are in quarantine following positive COVID-19 tests. Sens. Mike Lee (R-Utah), Thom Tillis (R-N.C.), and Ron Johnson (R-Wisc.) have all tested positive for COVID-19 over the last week.
Photos and footage from the Rose Garden event captured Lee and Tillis socializing at the event without masks. Although McConnell is facing multiple COVID challenges as he continues his efforts to move forward with the vote on the Supreme Court nominee, he is still fighting to move forward.
With so many senators battling coronavirus, McConnell may soon end up disregarding the very CDC guidelines he has vowed to abide by just to move forward with his own agenda.
Enjoy good journalism?
… then let us make a small request. The COVID crisis has cut advertising rates in half, and we need your help. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and legal efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. And unlike other news outlets, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. Unhinged from corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.
We need your support in this difficult time. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click to donate by check.
Value Raw Story?
… then let us make a small request. The COVID crisis has cut advertising rates in half, and we need your help. Like you, we believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you.
Breaking Banner
Racist woman bites Black security guard in wild brawl – but fails to escape after bystanders intervene
Published9 mins ago
onOctober 7, 2020
BySky Palma
Kashmire Duran, 37, assaulted a Black security guard and shouted racial slurs at a supermarket in West Hollywood, California, in an incident that was captured on video.
KTLA reports that security guard Natosha Lawson said she intervened when she saw Duran arguing with her father, but Duran then turned her anger towards her.
“She gets a water bottle and she throws it at me and says get the f— out of here,” Lawson said. During the course of the confrontation, Duran lobbed the N-word at Lawson more than once.
2020 Election
Trump appears to be driven by a sick and disordered motive as he kills potential COVID relief
Published16 mins ago
onOctober 7, 2020
No one knows why the president all of a sudden Tuesday put the kibosh on stimulus talks. Maybe it’s the meds Donald Trump is on. Maybe he’s crazy. Maybe he’s stupid. Maybe he’s bad at politics. Maybe he’s going to take the country down with him. Maybe, as the wags on Twitter often say, it’s a combination of all the above.
This article was originally published at The Editorial Board
One thing’s for sure, everyone’s puzzled. The Washington press corps is expressing bemusement openly. Axios’ Jonathan Swan said that, “I truly don’t understand this, and nor do a number of people who advise the president. It’s like he’s trying to lose.”
Breaking Banner
Donald Trump Jr. baselessly accuses Nancy Pelosi of having ‘substance issues’ during bizarre Fox interview
Published33 mins ago
onOctober 7, 2020
ByAlterNet
Donald Trump Jr. claimed House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) has "substance issues" as he fired back at her for her latest criticism of his father, President Donald Trump.
During an appearance on Fox News, Trump Jr. was asked to weigh in on Pelosi's criticism of the president's decision to abruptly and unilaterally end negotiations for the next stimulus bill. More specifically, the president's son was asked about his reaction to Pelosi raising concerns about whether or not Trump is mentally capable of making such critical decisions since he is said to be on antiviral medications and steroids due to complications of coronavirus.