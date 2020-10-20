McConnell warns Trump not to pass a stimulus deal before the election: report

According to a report from the Washington Post, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell told fellow Republicans this Tuesday that he warned the White House not to make a stimulus deal with Democrats before the election.

“McConnell suggested that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) is not negotiating in good faith with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, and any deal they reach could disrupt the Senate’s plans to confirm Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court next week,” the Post reports.

As the Post points out, McConnell’s stance risks dashing any hopes that a stimulus deal would be passed before November 3rd.

