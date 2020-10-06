GOP Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is set to debate his Democratic Senate race opponent Amy McGrath next week.

The debate, set for October 12, will take place one day before early in-person voting starts in Kentucky. But according to Bloomberg’s Laura Litvan, McConnell won’t commit to taking a coronavirus test before the debate takes place.

INBOX: Mitch McConnell won't commit to taking a coronavirus test before his Oct. 12 debate against Democratic challenger Amy McGrath pic.twitter.com/3SOIONNBNm — Laura Litvan (@LauraLitvan) October 6, 2020

“I’m unaware where Amy McGrath went to medical school, but I take my healthcare advice from my doctor, not my political opponent,” McConnell said in a statement.

“At the end of the campaign season, it’s imperative for all of us to tune out erratic and uniformed campaign rhetoric and make health care decisions for ourselves based on CDC guidance and out health care professionals,” he added.