McConnell won’t commit to taking a coronavirus test before his Oct. 12 debate

Published

1 min ago

on

Sen. Mitch McConnell, photo by Gage Skidmore

GOP Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is set to debate his Democratic Senate race opponent Amy McGrath next week.

The debate, set for October 12, will take place one day before early in-person voting starts in Kentucky. But according to Bloomberg’s Laura Litvan, McConnell won’t commit to taking a coronavirus test before the debate takes place.

“I’m unaware where Amy McGrath went to medical school, but I take my healthcare advice from my doctor, not my political opponent,” McConnell said in a statement.

“At the end of the campaign season, it’s imperative for all of us to tune out erratic and uniformed campaign rhetoric and make health care decisions for ourselves based on CDC guidance and out health care professionals,” he added.


MSNBC’s Katy Tur hammers Trump spokesman as he struggles to clean up president’s ‘don’t be afraid of’ COVID claim

Published

1 min ago

on

October 6, 2020

By

President Donald Trump is getting a rude awakening as he recovers from the coronavirus at home Tuesday. Juiced up with steroids, the president tweeted on Monday evening that people shouldn't be afraid of COVID-19 and "don't let it dominate you."

It brought about many responses from survivors of the virus and family and friends of the 210,000 Americans who have died from COVID-19.

MSNBC host Katy Tur showed the video from Actor Nick Cordero's widow and fellow actress, Amanda Klotts. She tried to explain to the president that her husband wasn't only "dominated" by COVID-19; he was killed by it.

Pence demands plexiglass dividers not be near him at debate: report

Published

14 mins ago

on

October 6, 2020

By

Vice President Mike Pence does not want plexiglass dividers to be near him at Wednesday's vice presidential debate, a report said on Tuesday.

On Monday, the Commission on Presidential Debates announced that the dividers would included on the debate stage as an added measure of security after President Donald Trump tested positive for COVID-19.

"Vice President Pence is requesting that no plexiglass dividers be placed on his side of the stage at Wednesday night’s vice-presidential debate," The Washington Post reported on Tuesday.

Trump’s EPA chief issues ‘straight-up racist’ order to return to offices

Published

26 mins ago

on

October 6, 2020

By

Hundreds of telecommuting employees at the Environmental Protection Agency are in open revolt against agency head Andrew R. Wheeler this week for what they say is a deadly and racist order to return to federal buildings despite the pandemic.

They refused Monday to be bullied back into a much higher risk of contracting COVID-19 just to buttress the president’s foolish behavior. And they noted that such dangerous directives appear aimed only at the EPA, an agency whose mission Trump loathes.

On Monday, as Trump made a dramatic show of returning to the White House and posing for propaganda films, the union representing many EPA employees declared its support for science and listening to the doctors.

