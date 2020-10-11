McConnell’s judge hypocrisy reignites #MoscowMitch attacks: ‘Rich as a Russian-bought cheater’
An old clip of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) taking credit for the judge vacancies left behind by the Obama administration is putting the popular term “Moscow Mitch” back on the tip of everyone’s tongues on social media Sunday. Below, see some reactions from the Twittersphere as #MoscowMitch and his GOP cohorts paint Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden as someone who will “pack the courts” if elected.
McConnell tweeted Sunday, “The far left has been threatening our basic institutions of government since long before this Supreme Court vacancy. When today’s Democrats lose one election or one vote on the Senate floor, they start threatening to tear up the rulebook.”
As Tomi T Ahonen Ruthlessly tweeted Sunday, “Remember Mitch McConnell the swamp creature McTurtle HATES to be referred to as Moscow Mitch – why? Because he took millions from Putin’s richest oligarch, Oleg Deripaska. Putin OWNS the McTurtle. So remember to ALWAYS use term #MoscowMitch.”
Meanwhile Turtle guy #MoscowMitch is actually packing the court and has been for years. pic.twitter.com/JNWLA1ikNf
Boo hoo #MoscowMitch pic.twitter.com/jbv1yDOOZP
There once was a man they called Mitch
Who voters were itching to ditch.
He let off a traitor
But the crime that's much greater
Was becoming ol’ Vlad’s little bitch.#MoscowMitch pic.twitter.com/umpBFBeRdC
WATCH: Mitch McConnell has the CREEPIEST laugh after he GLOATS about blocking President Obama's federal court nominees in the last two years of his presidency.
WOW. McConnell is so openly hypocritical. ENJOY it while it LASTS #MoscowMitch 😡💔pic.twitter.com/R0lqjhePJc
There once was man from Kentucky
Who dwelled in the swamp where it’s mucky.
He packed all the courts
Like a dumb MAGA dork
Let us see that he's no longer lucky.#MoscowMitch pic.twitter.com/05B0QdiH3O
#MoscowMitch and #MoscowsBitch pic.twitter.com/4khT5zk0A5
#MoscowMitch is trending again. Good.
Remember Mitch McConnell the swamp creature McTurtle HATES to be referred to as Moscow Mitch – why? Because he took millions from Putin's richest oligarch, Oleg Deripaska. Putin OWNS the McTurtle.
So remember to ALWAYS use term #MoscowMitch pic.twitter.com/wD8mbOjrIo
#MoscowMitch doesn't care about the American people. He only cares about himself and his rich donors. #VoteBlueToSaveAmerica pic.twitter.com/pfSENj5LOj
How y’all doin KY? #MoscowMitch is doin great! pic.twitter.com/9bkpt7YGrI
If Tramp had captained the Titanic!#MoscowMitch #sundayvibes via @PeterHain pic.twitter.com/cUhyjrlvPy
in time for Halloween,,, the grim reaper of democracy. #MoscowMitch #vote him out #KentuckyProud @AmyMcGrathKY will return decency to the senate. https://t.co/nqyQ0WKpo9
For #MoscowMitch, cheating is a family affair. https://t.co/NGAj8G6UaM
So, why are you packing it and the lower courts?
Merrick Garland was blocked by #MoscowMitch so you could do just that. #Hypocrites pic.twitter.com/R1QqMwKeMq
As if you needed more motivation to #FlipTheSenate, here's a photo of #MoscowMitch grinning ear to ear in front of a huge Confederate flag 👇https://t.co/bPkyeywg4h
True story.#MoscowMitch pic.twitter.com/9RRiovt6fI
Mmmm. I thought #MoscowMitch was. 😆 https://t.co/OVQBwtk3J7
So hows things going for you #MoscowMitch pic.twitter.com/rfFH7Nb8km
#MoscowMitch rules the Senate with an iron fist. pic.twitter.com/xsqZsK2KLT
Loving it!#MoscowMitch
is#PutinsBitch https://t.co/4pWE9zo1ec
Expel #MoscowMitch! #VoteAmyMcGrath for U.S. Senate #Kentucky. She'll bring back pride & integrity to your state. Long absent while #McConnellPacker has been an agent of corruption. #Deripaska pic.twitter.com/KrWMtAJtLd
