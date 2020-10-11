McConnell’s judge hypocrisy reignites #MoscowMitch attacks: ‘Rich as a Russian-bought cheater’

An old clip of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) taking credit for the judge vacancies left behind by the Obama administration is putting the popular term “Moscow Mitch” back on the tip of everyone’s tongues on social media Sunday. Below, see some reactions from the Twittersphere as #MoscowMitch and his GOP cohorts paint Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden as someone who will “pack the courts” if elected.

McConnell tweeted Sunday, “The far left has been threatening our basic institutions of government since long before this Supreme Court vacancy. When today’s Democrats lose one election or one vote on the Senate floor, they start threatening to tear up the rulebook.”

As Tomi T Ahonen Ruthlessly tweeted Sunday, “Remember Mitch McConnell the swamp creature McTurtle HATES to be referred to as Moscow Mitch – why? Because he took millions from Putin’s richest oligarch, Oleg Deripaska. Putin OWNS the McTurtle. So remember to ALWAYS use term #MoscowMitch.”

Meanwhile Turtle guy #MoscowMitch is actually packing the court and has been for years. pic.twitter.com/JNWLA1ikNf — Andrew who hates GOP especially Trump (@AndrewFromTaz) October 10, 2020

There once was a man they called Mitch

Who voters were itching to ditch.

He let off a traitor

But the crime that's much greater

Was becoming ol’ Vlad’s little bitch.#MoscowMitch pic.twitter.com/umpBFBeRdC — Bleeding Heart Liberal Marine (@BleedingMarine) October 11, 2020

WATCH: Mitch McConnell has the CREEPIEST laugh after he GLOATS about blocking President Obama's federal court nominees in the last two years of his presidency. WOW. McConnell is so openly hypocritical. ENJOY it while it LASTS #MoscowMitch 😡💔pic.twitter.com/R0lqjhePJc — Peter Morley (@morethanmySLE) October 11, 2020

There once was man from Kentucky

Who dwelled in the swamp where it’s mucky.

He packed all the courts

Like a dumb MAGA dork

Let us see that he's no longer lucky.#MoscowMitch pic.twitter.com/05B0QdiH3O — Bleeding Heart Liberal Marine (@BleedingMarine) October 11, 2020

#MoscowMitch is trending again. Good. Remember Mitch McConnell the swamp creature McTurtle HATES to be referred to as Moscow Mitch – why? Because he took millions from Putin's richest oligarch, Oleg Deripaska. Putin OWNS the McTurtle. So remember to ALWAYS use term #MoscowMitch pic.twitter.com/wD8mbOjrIo — Tomi T Ahonen Ruthlessly (@tomiahonen) October 11, 2020

#MoscowMitch doesn't care about the American people. He only cares about himself and his rich donors. #VoteBlueToSaveAmerica pic.twitter.com/pfSENj5LOj — Heidi (@Heidiothegarden) October 11, 2020

For #MoscowMitch, cheating is a family affair. https://t.co/NGAj8G6UaM — Bleeding Heart Liberal Marine (@BleedingMarine) October 11, 2020

So, why are you packing it and the lower courts? Merrick Garland was blocked by #MoscowMitch so you could do just that. #Hypocrites pic.twitter.com/R1QqMwKeMq — D Villella ❄️ (@dvillella) October 11, 2020

As if you needed more motivation to #FlipTheSenate, here's a photo of #MoscowMitch grinning ear to ear in front of a huge Confederate flag 👇https://t.co/bPkyeywg4h — Democratic Coalition (@TheDemCoalition) October 11, 2020

So hows things going for you #MoscowMitch pic.twitter.com/rfFH7Nb8km — Namid the Rogue Stallion (@NamidTheHung) October 7, 2020

#MoscowMitch rules the Senate with an iron fist. pic.twitter.com/xsqZsK2KLT — Dennis Syrja (@FinnDen) October 10, 2020