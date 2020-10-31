McConnell’s latest move is to make sure the GOP can continue to trample democracy even if they lose the Senate

Instead of focusing on a viable stimulus plan to help the American people and the country’s flailing small businesses, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) is focused on doing the one thing he and his Republican colleagues said Democrats would do: pack the courts.

During an interview with Conservative talk show host Hugh Hewitt, McConnell admitted that he will continue to fill the courts with conservative judges who will likely uphold their views and strike down opposing views.

“We’re going to run through the tape. We go through the end of the year, and so does the President,” McConnell told conservative radio host Hugh Hewitt. “We’re going to fill the 7th Circuit. And I’m hoping we have time to fill the 1st Circuit as well.”

He added, “We’re going to clean the plate, clean all the district judges off as well.”

In another effort to trample on the United States’ democracy, McConnell is ignoring the Thurmond rule which serves as an unwritten practice where the Senate refrain from confirming any more of the president’s judiciary nominees, reports Talking Points Memo. However, following practices is not something Senate Republicans have adhered to during this election year.

If McConnell succeeds at packing federal courts, his efforts will likely serve as damage control to ensure Republican lawmakers maintain some form of control even if the lose control of the White House and the Senate. Although Republicans remain hopeful that they will regain control of the Senate, McConnell’s actions suggest otherwise as if he is doing all he can to secure positions while he is still in office.