McConnell’s latest move is to make sure the GOP can continue to trample democracy even if they lose the Senate
Instead of focusing on a viable stimulus plan to help the American people and the country’s flailing small businesses, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) is focused on doing the one thing he and his Republican colleagues said Democrats would do: pack the courts.
During an interview with Conservative talk show host Hugh Hewitt, McConnell admitted that he will continue to fill the courts with conservative judges who will likely uphold their views and strike down opposing views.
“We’re going to run through the tape. We go through the end of the year, and so does the President,” McConnell told conservative radio host Hugh Hewitt. “We’re going to fill the 7th Circuit. And I’m hoping we have time to fill the 1st Circuit as well.”
He added, “We’re going to clean the plate, clean all the district judges off as well.”
In another effort to trample on the United States’ democracy, McConnell is ignoring the Thurmond rule which serves as an unwritten practice where the Senate refrain from confirming any more of the president’s judiciary nominees, reports Talking Points Memo. However, following practices is not something Senate Republicans have adhered to during this election year.
If McConnell succeeds at packing federal courts, his efforts will likely serve as damage control to ensure Republican lawmakers maintain some form of control even if the lose control of the White House and the Senate. Although Republicans remain hopeful that they will regain control of the Senate, McConnell’s actions suggest otherwise as if he is doing all he can to secure positions while he is still in office.
2020 Election
Conservatives are hopping mad that their clumsy Hunter Biden smear is a flop
Welcome to another edition of What Fresh Hell?, Raw Story’s roundup of news items that might have become controversies under another regime, but got buried – or were at least under-appreciated – due to the daily firehose of political pratfalls, unhinged tweet storms and other sundry embarrassments coming out of the current White House.
In 2016, Steve Bannon did an amazing job rolling out the Clinton Foundation nontroversy. He gave The New York Times and CNN early access to Peter Schweizer's book, Clinton Cash, and the outlets gave it mainstream credibility. Later, when the Uranium One story was thoroughly debunked, it didn't matter. The foundation remained under a pall of fuzzy suspicions.
Propagandist Rasmussen goes full wing-nut on its Twitter account
Rasmussen Reports has stopped pretending.
Known since its origin in 2003 as a conservative market-research firm standing out from the crowd of political pollsters by standing to its right, Rasmussen has dropped the act. Instead it has been embraced without shame the role of unwavering loyal subject to Donald Trump.
Investigative journalism is not required to undercover how Rasmussen has morphed from pollsters to propagandist. One just needs to visit its Twitter account.
There, more than ever before, the verified account for Rasmussen Reports churns out daily dozens of pro-Trump tweets and retweets. On October 30 alone, the site published 45 of them.
WATCH: Texas Trump supporters surround and harass Biden campaign bus headed to Austin rally
According to KEYE Austin, a planned rally for Joe Biden in Austin, Texas with several local politicians and candidates was canceled after an incident on Interstate 35, where SUVs and pickup trucks flying Trump flags tailed and harassed a Biden-Harris campaign bus near New Braunfels as it approached Austin from San Antonio.
According to the report, Democrats deny that the cancelation was specifically due to the road intimidation incident.
"Texas Democrats were hoping to host speakers like Congressman Lloyd Doggett, Wendy Davis and Austin Mayor Steve Adler but the Texas Democrats told us they canceled the event so not to take away attention from vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris, who made three stops in the Lone Star State on Friday in Forth Worth, McAllen and Houston," said the report.