Medical expert slams GOP’s Jim Jordan for not self-isolating after being exposed to COVID-19

Published

1 min ago

on

Jim Jordan speaks at House Judiciary Committee hearing (MSNBC/screen grab)

A medical expert from the University of Washington slammed Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) for not immediately isolating after crossing paths with Hope Hicks on Air Force One.

During the segment that aired Friday morning on Andrea Mitchell Reports, Dr. Vin Gupta said, “Jim Jordan should go directly to quarantine. Jim Jordan was on Air Force One, around what is a very dangerous situation because Hope Hicks was on board and was symptomatic so she is a high-risk exposure for everybody on that flight.”

Gupta added, “Everybody on that flight must immediately or should immediately go into quarantine for at least 10-14 days per CDC guidelines, irrespective of their COVID test. I hope they do that.”

Watch the clip below.


