Medical expert slams GOP’s Jim Jordan for not self-isolating after being exposed to COVID-19
A medical expert from the University of Washington slammed Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) for not immediately isolating after crossing paths with Hope Hicks on Air Force One.
During the segment that aired Friday morning on Andrea Mitchell Reports, Dr. Vin Gupta said, “Jim Jordan should go directly to quarantine. Jim Jordan was on Air Force One, around what is a very dangerous situation because Hope Hicks was on board and was symptomatic so she is a high-risk exposure for everybody on that flight.”
Gupta added, “Everybody on that flight must immediately or should immediately go into quarantine for at least 10-14 days per CDC guidelines, irrespective of their COVID test. I hope they do that.”
Watch the clip below.
Trump is terrified — and could exploit his COVID-19 infection to further destabilize the election: Naomi Klein
How will President Trump’s revelation that he tested positive for COVID-19 affect the presidential race? Acclaimed journalist, author and activist Naomi Klein warns that the Trump campaign is likely to exploit the news. “We need to be prepared for the president using the fact that he’s having to cancel campaign events for two weeks to try to further delegitimize elections,” she says.
TranscriptThis is a rush transcript. Copy may not be in its final form.
AMY GOODMAN: This is Democracy Now! The Quarantine Report. I’m Amy Goodman, as we continue to look at this breaking news, President Trump and the first lady testing positive for COVID-19, announcing they’ll be quarantined for the next 14 days, canceling his campaign events. We end today’s show looking at how the development will impact the presidential race.
Minnesota Republicans are self-isolating after mask-free visit with Trump in their state
President Donald J. Trump and First Lady Melania Trump made a campaign stop in Minnesota just before announcing publicly that they had both tested positive for COVID-19. Now, in a move defying the usual GOP standards of COVID-19 rhetoric, several Republicans are in self-quarantine.
The three Minnesota GOP Congressmen in isolation are Tom Emmer, Jim Hagedorn and Pete Stauber. All three were in close quarters with Trump aboard Air Force One Wednesday. Former congressman Jason Lewis was also on board and shared a message with his followers on Twitter.