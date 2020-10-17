Melania confidante scorches First Lady for lying about their relationship

Earlier in the week, First Lady Melania Trump attacked former friend Stephanie Winston Wolkoff, the author of a tell-all book painting an unflattering picture of her time in the White House. Melania claimed that Wolkoff “clung to me” and “hardly knew me.”

On Saturday, speaking to The Daily Beast, Wolkoff excoriated Melania as a liar.

“I find it puzzling that the First Lady of the United States asked someone she ‘hardly knew’ to attend her nuptials, join her for countless lunches, help plan the presidential inauguration, stay over at the White House and Mar-a-Lago, and act as her senior advisor,” said Wolkoff. “I wrote this book to share with the public my experience of working with Melania, our fifteen-year friendship, and her ultimate betrayal. This portrait is not all flattering but it’s the truth and Americans deserve the truth about the occupants of the White House.”

Wolkoff and the First Lady fell out after federal investigators began looking into potential fraud in the Trump inaugural fund, at which time Melania did not defend Wolkoff and the administration used her as a scapegoat.