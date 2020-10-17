Quantcast
Connect with us

Melania confidante scorches First Lady for lying about their relationship

Published

15 mins ago

on

First Lady Melania Trump wearing a "pith helmet" during her trip to Africa.

Earlier in the week, First Lady Melania Trump attacked former friend Stephanie Winston Wolkoff, the author of a tell-all book painting an unflattering picture of her time in the White House. Melania claimed that Wolkoff “clung to me” and “hardly knew me.”

On Saturday, speaking to The Daily Beast, Wolkoff excoriated Melania as a liar.

“I find it puzzling that the First Lady of the United States asked someone she ‘hardly knew’ to attend her nuptials, join her for countless lunches, help plan the presidential inauguration, stay over at the White House and Mar-a-Lago, and act as her senior advisor,” said Wolkoff. “I wrote this book to share with the public my experience of working with Melania, our fifteen-year friendship, and her ultimate betrayal. This portrait is not all flattering but it’s the truth and Americans deserve the truth about the occupants of the White House.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Wolkoff and the First Lady fell out after federal investigators began looking into potential fraud in the Trump inaugural fund, at which time Melania did not defend Wolkoff and the administration used her as a scapegoat.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Melania confidante scorches First Lady for lying about their relationship

Published

14 mins ago

on

October 17, 2020

By

Earlier in the week, First Lady Melania Trump attacked former friend Stephanie Winston Wolkoff, the author of a tell-all book painting an unflattering picture of her time in the White House. Melania claimed that Wolkoff "clung to me" and "hardly knew me."

On Saturday, speaking to The Daily Beast, Wolkoff excoriated Melania as a liar.

“I find it puzzling that the First Lady of the United States asked someone she ‘hardly knew’ to attend her nuptials, join her for countless lunches, help plan the presidential inauguration, stay over at the White House and Mar-a-Lago, and act as her senior advisor,” said Wolkoff. “I wrote this book to share with the public my experience of working with Melania, our fifteen-year friendship, and her ultimate betrayal. This portrait is not all flattering but it’s the truth and Americans deserve the truth about the occupants of the White House.”

Continue Reading

2020 Election

Trump is ‘going to get absolutely crushed’: GOP campaign consultant paints grim portrait of president’s future

Published

45 mins ago

on

October 17, 2020

By

Appearing on MSNBC on Saturday afternoon with host Alex Witt, noted Republican campaign consultant Stuart Stevens left no doubt about what he thinks is going to happen on election day, saying Donald Trump is going to "get crushed" and former Vice President Joe Biden will become the next president.

According to Stevens, the overwhelming reasons to vote against Trump have piled up to such a point that there is little the president can do to erase them from voters' minds with just over two weeks to go.

Pointing out the circumstances of the 2020 election are completely different than 2016 when Trump surprisingly won, Stevens stated, "The last race [Hillary] Clinton was a functional incumbent; Donald Trump, the outsider. Now, of course, becoming the president, he's the incumbent."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Trump trashed by ex-GOP chair in op-ed calling for him to be driven from office

Published

1 hour ago

on

October 17, 2020

By

In a scorching op-ed for USA TODAY, former New Hampshire Republican Party Chairwoman Jennifer Horn excoriated her party for its loyalty to President Donald Trump — and urged her colleagues to be rid of him.

"As a former Republican state party chair, I understand well how difficult it is to even imagine voting outside the party, and I understand the sense of loyalty to party that decades of activism engenders," wrote Horn. "But to pledge allegiance to a political party, void of principle or honor, is an empty oath that will not serve country or conscience. Where once we stood together to advocate for responsible governance, individual liberty, equal justice and opportunity for all, today’s GOP platform is nothing more than a vow to support, protect, defend and defer to Donald Trump."

Continue Reading
 
 
Democracy is in peril. Invest in progressive news. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free. LEARN MORE