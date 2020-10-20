Melania Trump cancels appearance at Pennsylvania rally due to ‘lingering cough’
First Lady Melania Trump has cancelled an appearance at a Pennsylvania rally with President Donald Trump due to her ongoing COVID-19 symptoms.
The first lady was slated to travel with the president on Tuesday to her first rally since receiving the COVID-19 diagnosis.
“Mrs. Trump continues to feel better every day following her recovery from COVID-19, but with a lingering cough, and out of an abundance of caution, she will not be traveling today,” a statement from the First Lady’s Office said.
CONFIRMED: Melania Trump will no longer accompany her husband to PA tonight, per her spokeswoman: “Mrs. Trump continues to feel better every day following her recovery from COVID-19, but with a lingering cough, and out of an abundance of caution, she will not be traveling today.”
— Monica Alba (@albamonica) October 20, 2020
NEW: First Lady Melania Trump will no longer travel to Erie, PA tonight with her husband due to a “lingering cough” from her bout with coronavirus, per her Chief of Staff @StephGrisham45.
— Peter Alexander (@PeterAlexander) October 20, 2020
2020 Election
Trump can ‘rage from the balcony’ but he ‘will not succeed’: Dem super lawyer promises to protect the vote
President Donald Trump has a lot of options available to him when it comes to his attempt to steal the election. That doesn't mean they'll work, however.
In an interview with Democratic "super-lawyer" Bob Bauer, "The Circus's" John Heilemann listed a few scenarios for Trump trying to steal the election.
"We already have an electoral infrastructure -- a voting system -- that is not always adequately resourced or supported," Bauer explained. "You take that system, you layer on top of it a pandemic, you lay on top of that destructive behavior by one of the major political parties who espouses this kind of nonsense, and you add on top of that the internet-distributed misinformation plays, and that just means that the task that you have to address these contingencies is much larger than it's been as a structural matter any time in the past."
2020 Election
Will American elections ever again be legitimate?
Only an established, legal “right to vote“ can defeat Republican voter suppression.
Republican politicians and conservative commentators are shocked, shocked! that Chief Justice John Roberts would say that people who voted before election day in Pennsylvania but their ballots were delayed by Lewis DeJoy’s sabotage of the Post Office should have their vote counted.
Increasingly, this election is coming down to the simple question of how effective 40 years of concerted Republican voter suppression efforts will be.
Their main strategy, particularly since George and Jeb Bush got together in 2000 to use a Texas felon list to purge 90,000 Black people off voting roles in Florida, has been removing the names of people who are legitimate voters.
2020 Election
Melania Trump cancels appearance at Pennsylvania rally due to ‘lingering cough’
First Lady Melania Trump has cancelled an appearance at a Pennsylvania rally with President Donald Trump due to her ongoing COVID-19 symptoms.
The first lady was slated to travel with the president on Tuesday to her first rally since receiving the COVID-19 diagnosis.
"Mrs. Trump continues to feel better every day following her recovery from COVID-19, but with a lingering cough, and out of an abundance of caution, she will not be traveling today," a statement from the First Lady's Office said.
CONFIRMED: Melania Trump will no longer accompany her husband to PA tonight, per her spokeswoman: "Mrs. Trump continues to feel better every day following her recovery from COVID-19, but with a lingering cough, and out of an abundance of caution, she will not be traveling today."