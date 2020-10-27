Melania Trump turns her back on #BeBest campaign — and praises husband’s insane tweets at MAGA rally

First lady Melania Trump on Tuesday suggested her husband’s unhinged and factually-challenged tweets were actually a good thing for America.

The comments came in stark contrast to the message of her #BeBest campaign against online bullying.

“For the first time in history, the citizens of this country get to hear directly and instantly from their president every single day through social media,” she said at a campaign rally in Atglen, Pennsylvania while reading prepared remarks off a teleprompter.

The crowd applauded.

“I do not always agree what — they way he says things, but it is important to him that he speaks directly to the people he serves,” she said.