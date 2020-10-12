#MemoToTrump breaks down 2020 reality: ‘You’re losing because you’re grossly incompetent’
Crime and mystery novelist Don Winslow wrote a “Memo to Trump” Monday that went viral – in large part because it says exactly what the majority of Americans are feeling about the state of American politics under President Donald J. Trump: “You’re losing because you’re grossly incompetent, wholly inadequate and surrounded by the dumbest group of people ever to occupy the White House.”
Winslow’s memo continued, “You keep talking about Hillary Clinton’s emails and I will keep talking about the 215,000 Americans that are dead because of you.”
NEW VIDEO: #MemoToTrump
I wrote a memo to Donald John Trump. pic.twitter.com/a2r6Pnrber
— Don Winslow (@donwinslow) October 12, 2020
Winslow’s Memo to Trump follows his Open Letter to Republicans video that made the rounds on social media on August 30, 2020.
2020 Election
Trump lashes out at Fox News for all the negative ads being run against him: ‘Not like the old days’
President Donald Trump complained about the volume of negative ads being run against him on Fox News.
"Fox News allows more negative ads on me than practically all of the other networks combined," Trump complained, without offering any evidence. "Not like the old days, but we will win even bigger than 2016. Roger Ailes was the GREATEST!"
Trump's campaign has been frustrated by Biden's recent fundraising advantage.
Two minutes after complaining about Fox News, Trump suggested his supporters should watch his Stanford, Florida rally on OANN, C-SPAN or Newsmax.
.@FoxNews allows more negative ads on me than practically all of the other networks combined. Not like the old days, but we will win even bigger than 2016. Roger Ailes was the GREATEST!
2020 Election
Giuliani violates COVID rules — but cop refuses to enforce order: ‘I stay away from crowds’
White House correspondent Olivia Nuzzi reported Monday from Philadelphia that President Donald J. Trump's personal attorney, Rudy Giuliani, broke citywide COVID-19 rules by entering a tightly enclosed room with no ventilation, no masks, no doors cracked, or windows open.
"Here’s Rudy Giuliani talking to a tightly packed crowd in Philadelphia," Nuzzi tweeted. "The cop outside said that this gathering violates city guidelines for pandemic safety. The cop almost went in, then thought better of it and turned around. He said, 'I stay away from crowds.'"
2020 Election
Lindsey Graham hasn’t minded people hating Catholics in the past — so why start now?
If Republicans want to make the U.S. Supreme Court confirmation hearings of Judge Amy Coney Barrett a referendum on respect for the Catholic faith, they’ve got the wrong guy in charge.
Senate Judiciary Chairman Lindsey Graham is the proud recipient of an honorary degree from Bob Jones University, the most infamously anti-Catholic institution of higher learning in America. Since Democratic senators aren’t taking the Republican bait about questioning Barrett’s passionate religious views, perhaps Graham can lead the way.