MemoToTrump breaks down 2020 reality: ‘You’re losing because you’re grossly incompetent’

Crime and mystery novelist Don Winslow wrote a “Memo to Trump” Monday that went viral – in large part because it says exactly what the majority of Americans are feeling about the state of American politics under President Donald J. Trump: “You’re losing because you’re grossly incompetent, wholly inadequate and surrounded by the dumbest group of people ever to occupy the White House.”

Winslow’s memo continued, “You keep talking about Hillary Clinton’s emails and I will keep talking about the 215,000 Americans that are dead because of you.”

NEW VIDEO: #MemoToTrump I wrote a memo to Donald John Trump. pic.twitter.com/a2r6Pnrber — Don Winslow (@donwinslow) October 12, 2020

Winslow’s Memo to Trump follows his Open Letter to Republicans video that made the rounds on social media on August 30, 2020.