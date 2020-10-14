Michael Cohen is writing a second book because ‘Trump has weaponized the Department of Justice’
Disloyal: A Memoir: The True Story of the Former Personal Attorney to President Donald J. Trump,” which was a number one New York Times bestseller.
“There’s so much more to the story that hasn’t been told, tangentially related to Donald Trump,” he told POLITICO in an interview Wednesday. “It is fair and accurate to state that President Trump has weaponized the Department of Justice against those he deems to be a threat thus making it into the Department of Injustice.”
Expected to be covered in the second book are the events that occurred when police used a warrant for the raid of Cohen’s office and hotel room and “his public opinions regarding the prosecutors who went after him, the banks and other witnesses who worked with the Justice Department, the judges who worked on his case, the Christopher Steele dossier, and how government officials dealt with him,” according to POLITICO.
Cohen said he worked on the book for about a month and is almost done with the outline. He is currently shopping the book for a publishing house is almost done with the outline.
2020 Election
Michael Cohen is writing a second book because ‘Trump has weaponized the Department of Justice’
President Donald J. Trump’s former “fixer” Michael Cohen is writing a second book detailing the politicization of the Department of Justice under his former boss.
“It is fair and accurate to state that President Trump has weaponized the Department of Justice,” Cohen, said in an interview while promoting his book. His first publication was called, "Disloyal: A Memoir: The True Story of the Former Personal Attorney to President Donald J. Trump,” which was a number one New York Times bestseller.
2020 Election
BUSTED: Amy Coney Barrett caught in another scandal for failing to disclose politics to the Senate
CNN reported Wednesday that there are at least seven additional talks not listed on public calendars from the University of Notre Dame's law school that involved Judge Amy Coney Barrett. Missing on the Senate paperwork was a talk with the law school's anti-abortion group, according to a CNN KFile review.
Barrett is listed as participating in the newly discovered talks from 2004 to 2013 and involve panel participation on religion in the public square, a speech to a student religious society, a talk with the law school's anti-abortion group, a roundtable on the Constitution, a faculty colloquium, a student scholarship symposium, and an event sponsored by Notre Dame's Women's Legal Forum.
2020 Election
Neal Katyal rips Bill Barr for ‘unforgivable’ corruption: ‘Totally reprehensible’
In an interview with MSNBC's Ari Melber Wednesday, Neal Katyal said Bill Barr's corrupt treatment of the U.S. judicial system and its policies were "unforgivable" and "totally reprehensible."
During the Obama Administration, Katyal served as acting Solicitor General of the United States. Previously, Katyal served as an attorney in the Solicitor General's office, and as Principal Deputy Solicitor General in the U.S. Justice Department.
"It's absolutely totally reprehensible," Katyal said. "When you're in the federal government, whether the attorney general or the president or White House or whatever, if you're conscious of the awesome powers you have as you go and slander someone and say you've unmasked me or you've done this unfairly or committed crimes, that's for anyone that's reprehensible, but to do it to our loyal servants of the United States Government is just unforgivable and, you know, they just throw this dirt."