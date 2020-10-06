Michelle Obama flooded with love and solidarity after powerful video calls out Trump’s racism

Former first lady Michelle Obama released a video cutting President Donald Trump down to size and supporting former Vice President Joe Biden’s bid to beat Trump in November. She not only checked Trump on his handling of the coronavirus but also for the president’s efforts trying to start a race war and pit Black Americans against White Americans.

“But right now, the President and his allies are trying to tap into that frustration and distract from his breathtaking failures by giving folks someone to blame other than them,” Obama said. “They’re stoking fears about Black and Brown Americans, lying about how minorities will destroy the suburbs, whipping up violence and intimidation — and they’re pinning it all on what’s been an overwhelmingly peaceful movement for racial solidarity.”

Former first lady Michelle Obama made her “closing argument” today on behalf of Joe Biden, imploring Americans to vote while condemning President Trump’s management of the coronavirus pandemic and his stoking of cultural divisions https://t.co/tamXVmGw2m pic.twitter.com/LgyUnLp7qW — POLITICO (@politico) October 6, 2020

“I want everyone who is still undecided to think about all those folks like me and my ancestors,” she continued, “the millions of folks who look like me and fought and died and toiled as slaves and soldiers and laborers to help build this country.”

“Racism, fear, division, these are powerful weapons,” Obama warned, “And they can destroy this nation if we don’t deal with them head on.”

Republicans and Trump supporters responded to the video with racism and sexism. They called her “Big Mike,” alleging that she is not really a woman, a conspiracy theory perpetuated by disgraced conservative host Alex Jones.

Many couldn’t help but notice the irony that after attacking racists, they responded with further racism.

It was something that people lashed out about in addition to sending their support to Mrs. Obama. You can see in the tweets below:

@TwitterSupport @TwitterSafety @TwitterGov the words "Big Mike" are trending on this site in regards to a former first lady. You stated you would suspend the accounts of those you deemed disrespectful to 45 & his administration; does the same apply to Michelle Obama? — °ts (@girl_nicki0510) October 6, 2020

Oh. I see. Criticizing someone because of physical traits, not because of her character or substance. Makes total sense! MURICA!! Woot!! (Btw – she looks feminine to me). — the shelfist.® (@TheShelfist) October 6, 2020

Disgusting isn’t it? They need to do it every time something Michelle says it does go viral. I think it really triggers them to see so much love & admiration for her & Barack especially when they know Donald & Melania will never be viewed that way. — LuvMyRaiders 💋❤️ 🇺🇸🇬🇧 (@BritishRaider69) October 6, 2020

Love you Michelle Obama! https://t.co/8nVOmu9uat — Mariana Nillar Morales (@Mariana23855830) October 6, 2020

i love her so much. listen to her and understand her. she will always be that inspiration in my life. i remember answering “michelle obama” when i was interviewed for my master’s program about who inspires me the most and that will never change. https://t.co/QCNWRDnUdo — j 🍂 (@kristieamewis) October 6, 2020

You guys @MichelleObama is extremely good at this. — Molly Jong-Fast🏡 (@MollyJongFast) October 6, 2020

Y’all think for 1 minute Ima listen to @krystalball over Our forever 1st lady Michelle Obama U must be outta your MFing mind! I’m always going to put my people 1st & that on PERIODT. I’m voting 🗳 & there’s nothing your ⚪️ Azz can do to stop 🛑 me #VOTE

pic.twitter.com/JQgQtNH755 — 2RawTooReal 💛🐝 (@2RawTooReal) October 6, 2020

Can we applaud Michelle Obama? She's telling white people, including the president, to consider being a black person in America who is feared and suspected from the day s/he is born, whose humanity is never seen, whose murders are not mourned. I love this woman. She's a shero. pic.twitter.com/Hp42ygj2Lf — Rakesh K. Sharma (@rak_strong) October 6, 2020

Trump supporters spend all day every day telling us they’re not racist but now we have “Big Mike” trending on Twitter in reference to @MichelleObama. Their ignorance & hate for an accomplished, intelligent, strong black woman just amplifies their stupidity, jealousy, & racism. pic.twitter.com/bqv81DqfaZ — LuvMyRaiders 💋❤️ 🇺🇸🇬🇧 (@BritishRaider69) October 6, 2020

Our First Lady Michelle Obama tells it like it is, lays out the facts then destroys the MAGA regime in the process. I miss her so much.https://t.co/U2LAXB0sg3 — Ricky Davila (@TheRickyDavila) October 6, 2020

Michelle Obama just called trump racist#GlovesOff — WTFGOP? #BidenHarris2020 (@DogginTrump) October 6, 2020

Our First Lady Michelle Obama has taken the gloves off, dragged the MAGA regime for their fascism, their endless failures, their assault on our democracy and she called Donald a racist in a powerful virtual speech. Like many of us, she’s tired of living through this nightmare. 🇺🇸 — Ricky Davila (@TheRickyDavila) October 6, 2020

My votes for Barack Obama were the proudest of my life. My vote for Hillary Clinton was the smartest vote of my life. My vote for Joe Biden will be the most important vote and the most patriotic act of my life – because I know my country is at stake. — HawaiiDelilah™ (@HawaiiDelilah) October 6, 2020

Gratitude. After 4 years without the inspiration ,integrity and class of Michelle Obama this reminds us how important that Job is .

Jill Biden will do a great job. — ✌🏼rosanna arquette (@RoArquette) October 6, 2020

I miss Michelle Obama! — 👑 Black Professor 👑 (@WonderKing82) October 6, 2020

Republicans have taken it upon themselves to Call First Lady Michelle Obama big Mike. The tone deafness, racism, and sexism fully encompasses how the Trump party responds to strong legitimate leadership. They don’t care about leaderships they only care about whiteness and power. — Becki (@fisher_becki) October 6, 2020

Michelle Obama makes it abundantly clear that strong women will always scare weak ass men. — Women SCARE Trump💪🌈🏴‍☠️ (@Ky_Gill28) October 6, 2020