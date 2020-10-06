Quantcast
Connect with us

Michelle Obama flooded with love and solidarity after powerful video calls out Trump’s racism

Published

3 mins ago

on

- Commentary
Michelle Obama (NICHOLAS KAMM AFP)

Former first lady Michelle Obama released a video cutting President Donald Trump down to size and supporting former Vice President Joe Biden’s bid to beat Trump in November. She not only checked Trump on his handling of the coronavirus but also for the president’s efforts trying to start a race war and pit Black Americans against White Americans.

ADVERTISEMENT

“But right now, the President and his allies are trying to tap into that frustration and distract from his breathtaking failures by giving folks someone to blame other than them,” Obama said. “They’re stoking fears about Black and Brown Americans, lying about how minorities will destroy the suburbs, whipping up violence and intimidation — and they’re pinning it all on what’s been an overwhelmingly peaceful movement for racial solidarity.”

“I want everyone who is still undecided to think about all those folks like me and my ancestors,” she continued, “the millions of folks who look like me and fought and died and toiled as slaves and soldiers and laborers to help build this country.”

“Racism, fear, division, these are powerful weapons,” Obama warned, “And they can destroy this nation if we don’t deal with them head on.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Republicans and Trump supporters responded to the video with racism and sexism. They called her “Big Mike,” alleging that she is not really a woman, a conspiracy theory perpetuated by disgraced conservative host Alex Jones.

Many couldn’t help but notice the irony that after attacking racists, they responded with further racism.

It was something that people lashed out about in addition to sending their support to Mrs. Obama. You can see in the tweets below:

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Michelle Obama flooded with love and solidarity after powerful video calls out Trump’s racism

Published

2 mins ago

on

October 6, 2020

By

Former first lady Michelle Obama released a video cutting President Donald Trump down to size and supporting former Vice President Joe Biden's bid to beat Trump in November. She not only checked Trump on his handling of the coronavirus but also for the president's efforts trying to start a race war and pit Black Americans against White Americans.

"But right now, the President and his allies are trying to tap into that frustration and distract from his breathtaking failures by giving folks someone to blame other than them," Obama said. "They're stoking fears about Black and Brown Americans, lying about how minorities will destroy the suburbs, whipping up violence and intimidation -- and they're pinning it all on what's been an overwhelmingly peaceful movement for racial solidarity."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

The stars may be aligned for Trump to be prosecuted

Published

9 mins ago

on

October 6, 2020

By

To say that the US doesn't have a great record of holding its elites accountable would be a gross understatement. So while former prosecutors and other legal experts have argued that Donald Trump faces significant criminal liability once he's out of office, those analyses have been greeted with quite a bit of skepticism. People with Trump's connections and resources are hardly ever punished so it's understandable, especially given Joe Biden's consistent promise to try to "heal" a fractured nation.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Man who took selfie with Trump last Thursday now isolating at home for COVID exposure

Published

10 mins ago

on

October 6, 2020

By

After taking a photo with President Trump last week, Dallas investment industry worker and member of the Dallas Young Republicans, Charles Kolean, is isolating at home after being exposed to Trump last Thursday, who recently tested positive for coronavirus.

According to Reuters, Kolean was among about 60 VIPs out of a guest list of around 200 people at the event at Trump National Golf Club Bedminster in New Jersey.

"VIP attendees, who were allowed closer proximity to Trump, were tested at the entrance for the virus, then waited in their cars for the results," Reuters reports. "After their negative test, Kolean and his friend, mortgage industry executive Daniel Hux, greeted Trump privately, keeping 6 feet apart, but were not permitted to shake Trump’s hand. The group moved outside for Trump’s remarks."

Continue Reading
 
 
Democracy is in peril. Invest in progressive news. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free. LEARN MORE