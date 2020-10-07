Michigan GOP’s claim of ‘compromised’ absentee ballots quickly falls apart

According to Lansing City Clerk Chris Swope, a video shared by the Michigan Republican Party this Wednesday showing an unlocked ballot box was recorded before ballots were sent out in the mail, the Lansing State Journal reports.
The state GOP said the video was shot two weeks ago at a ballot box outside the Foster Community Center. It shows a man opening the drop box, with a single envelop inside. But Swope says the video was taken before ballots were mailed out to voters. He also said the boxes had just been installed the day the video was recorded. He also said the envelope inside the box was not a ballot, since Lansing ballot envelopes have green on them, when the envelope did not.
“I think it’s disingenuous to be spreading this and saying our election is not secure,” Swope said, adding that his office is meeting all requirements set by state law.
A spokesperson for Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson slammed the Republican Party for circulating the videos.
“The claim there were ‘ballots inside’ is easily disproven by their own video,” Jake Rollow said. “By sharing blatantly false statements in the press release, they are irresponsibly spreading misinformation likely intended to suppress voting among Michigan citizens.”
The videos have been referred to the Michigan Attorney General for investigation, Rollow said.
