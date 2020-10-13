Mike Lee: It’s ‘really difficult’ for ‘nine members of a Supreme court’ to reflect ‘330 million Americans’
Sen. Mike Lee (R-UT) on Tuesday asserted that it is “really difficult” for a Supreme Court with only nine justices to reflect the views of 330 million Americans.
During confirmation hearing for Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett, Lee seemed to bolster the case for expanding the court beyond nine members.
Lee suggested that the court could not adequately represent all Americans with the current number of justices.
“The fact that we have this debate [on abortion rights] and the fact that it’s become as protracted, as personal as it has, can be traced to the fact that we have tried to make a debatable matter beyond debate,” Lee said. “And we’ve tried to take it outside the political branches of government, where people can elect their individual representatives and have laws reflecting and respecting the views of their respective communities.”
“We’re a country of, what, 330 million Americans,” he continued. “It’s really, really difficult to have those 330 million Americans reflected in nine members of a Supreme Court. It’s still really hard to have them reflected in 100 senators and 435 representatives. That’s doable, especially when those people are elected.”
Lee noted that elected officials are accountable because they must stand for re-election.
“It doesn’t happen that way in the Supreme Court of the United States,” he added.
Watch the video below from CNN.
2020 Election
Joe Biden heads to Florida to court senior vote
oe Biden heads for Florida on Tuesday to court elderly Americans who helped elect Donald Trump four years ago but appear to be swinging to the Democratic candidate for the White House this time around amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Biden, at 77 the oldest Democratic nominee ever, is to "deliver his vision for older Americans" at an event in the city of Pembroke Pines, north of Miami, his campaign said.
The former vice president's visit to Florida comes a day after Trump held a campaign rally in the Sunshine State, his first since his hospitalization for Covid-19.
Unlike Biden's small, socially distanced gatherings, thousands of supporters packed an airport tarmac for the president's return to the campaign trail.
2020 Election
‘No leadership’: Former Trump official details how difficult it was to protect America during the last 4 years — because of the ‘chaos’ president
A former Homeland Security official is speaking out about the difficulty she faced trying to protect the country while working in President Donald Trump's administration.
Elizabeth Neumann, former Assistant Secretary of Homeland Security for Counterterrorism and Threat Prevention, penned an op-ed that was published to USA Today on Tuesday morning. According to Neumann, Trump's erratic and combative behavior during the first presidential debate was nothing more than a glimpse into how he governs on a daily basis inside the White House.
2020 Election
Trump’s disgraced former physician attacks Biden’s ‘mental capacity’ in official campaign call
Ronny Jackson, the disgraced former White House physician who is now running as a Republican for Congress in Texas, told reporters on Tuesday that Democratic nominee Joe Biden may lack the "mental capacity" to be president.
The Trump campaign over the last two weeks has toned down its efforts to paint the former vice president as senile after multiple polls show that Biden bested Trump in the first 2020 presidential debate.