Mike Pence abruptly cancels trip to vote early in Indiana — but spokesman claims ‘nobody’s sick’
Vice President Mike Pence has canceled a plan to travel to Indianapolis to vote early in the 2020 presidential election.
Olivia Nuzzi, Washington correspondent for New York Magazine was scheduled to be the print pool reporter and the trip and reports that planning was still underway within an hour of the cancelation.
Here’s Nuzzi’s thread on the breaking news:
Vice President Pence and Second Lady Karen Pence had been scheduled to travel to Indianapolis to cast their ballots by early voting. The trip had been on the books for at least 9 days. The White House provided NO EXPLANATION for Pence’s sudden change of plans.
— Olivia Nuzzi (@Olivianuzzi) October 8, 2020
I was scheduled to travel with Pence tomorrow as the print pooler. Ahead of his JBA departure, press traveling with him were scheduled for COVID tests at 7am. As of 35 minutes ago, the VP’s office was still communicating with reporters about logistics for the morning.
— Olivia Nuzzi (@Olivianuzzi) October 8, 2020
“Nobody’s sick” is an interesting choice of words for the White House this week.
— Olivia Nuzzi (@Olivianuzzi) October 8, 2020
VP Pence cancels his trip to Indiana to vote early tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/vkmFqrZ3yt
— Jamie Dupree (@jamiedupree) October 8, 2020
