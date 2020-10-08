Quantcast
Mike Pence abruptly cancels trip to vote early in Indiana — but spokesman claims ‘nobody’s sick’

Published

1 min ago

on

Mike Pence, photo by Gage Skidmore.

Vice President Mike Pence has canceled a plan to travel to Indianapolis to vote early in the 2020 presidential election.

Olivia Nuzzi, Washington correspondent for New York Magazine was scheduled to be the print pool reporter and the trip and reports that planning was still underway within an hour of the cancelation.

Here’s Nuzzi’s thread on the breaking news:

