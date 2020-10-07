Quantcast
Mike Pence mocked as he’s ‘dominated’ by ‘the fly’ that spends 2 minutes and 20 seconds on his head

Fly on Mike Pence's head (Photo: Screen capture)

About halfway through the debate, a fly appeared to fly into Mike Pence’s hair. It’s unclear if the fly was stuck to his hair product or simply stayed for a short nap but it rested for several minutes as Pence shook his head from side to side.

It only added to the laundry list of unfortunate humiliations Pence faced on debate night. First, it appeared that he had pink-eye or something that could be coronavirus related, according to the Ophthalmology Times. Then reviews of Pence’s debate performance weren’t turning out well as his analysts claimed he was being smoked by Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA).

It prompted many reactions. See them in the tweets and video below:

