Mike Pence mocked as he’s ‘dominated’ by ‘the fly’ that spends 2 minutes and 20 seconds on his head

About halfway through the debate, a fly appeared to fly into Mike Pence’s hair. It’s unclear if the fly was stuck to his hair product or simply stayed for a short nap but it rested for several minutes as Pence shook his head from side to side.

It only added to the laundry list of unfortunate humiliations Pence faced on debate night. First, it appeared that he had pink-eye or something that could be coronavirus related, according to the Ophthalmology Times. Then reviews of Pence’s debate performance weren’t turning out well as his analysts claimed he was being smoked by Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA).

It prompted many reactions. See them in the tweets and video below:

That fly was Pence's first black friend — Zack Bornstein (@ZackBornstein) October 8, 2020

The fly on Pence's head was the perfect symbol of the moral and spiritual rot eating away at Pence's core as he offered those smarmy apologetics for Trump's racism and active encouragement of white supremacy. — Greg Sargent (@ThePlumLineGS) October 8, 2020

Mike Pence had a fly on his head while arguing “America isn’t racist”. pic.twitter.com/nZTPmHqT8S — Anonymous (@YourAnonCentral) October 8, 2020

Kamala handily won that debate. The fly gets second place. — Meena Harris (@meenaharris) October 8, 2020

Pitch in $5 to help this campaign fly. https://t.co/CqHAId0j8t pic.twitter.com/NbkPl0a8HV — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) October 8, 2020

The fly spent longer on Pence’s head than Pence spent on the pandemic — Jess Dweck (@TheDweck) October 8, 2020

Imagine Mike Pence going on Twitter after the debate to see what people thought of his ideas only to see over half a million tweets about the fly on his head instead lmaoooooo pic.twitter.com/jM8QWhTc0c — Aero @ Future Connected! (@ActualAero) October 8, 2020

the fly knew it's 2 minute limit pic.twitter.com/eNwQrxxscy — Danielle 🏳️‍🌈 (@DanielleForPA) October 8, 2020

Even that fly got bored of Pence. #Debates2020 — Fortune Feimster (@fortunefunny) October 8, 2020

The fly was there a long time, but not nearly as long as the time by which Pence exceeded the rules. https://t.co/MjXI2rmOVn — Jill Wine-Banks (@JillWineBanks) October 8, 2020

The fly arrived right when the Vice President denied the existence of systemic racism. That is all. #VPDebate pic.twitter.com/49P0AdSrpt — Jan Schakowsky (@RepSchakowsky) October 8, 2020

Mike Pence has a fly crawling around in his hair. #VPDebate — Scott Dworkin (@funder) October 8, 2020

That debate was fly (Sorry) — Seung Min Kim (@seungminkim) October 8, 2020

Oh, to be a fly on the wall in that debate hall… — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) October 8, 2020

Send Pence and the fly through the teleportation device now. #VPDebate — Seth Masket (@smotus) October 8, 2020

Fly on Pence's head….what does the fly know that we should know? — Jeff Merkley (@JeffMerkley) October 8, 2020

There is a fly in VP Pence’s head. He is literally getting crapped on 😂 Flies are attracted to sh*t, bullshit. #VPDebate2020 pic.twitter.com/JKXJGYBWp2 — Ariana Saunders (@ArianaBrooks22) October 8, 2020

I couldn’t take my eyes off the fly that perched on Mike Pence’s head during the debate. 🤪 pic.twitter.com/PsY2FI12DL — Jon Cooper 🇺🇸 (@joncoopertweets) October 8, 2020

THAT’S A FLY ON PENCE’S HEAD

even fly knew he’s a piece of shit. pic.twitter.com/QdPrAVN3gd — Jack McGarrett (@khlaazzz) October 8, 2020

My mom text me and said WHAT THE HELL DOES PENCE HAVE ON HIS HEAD? 😆😆😆😆 a fking fly 😆😆😆 The fly knows He is 💩😆😆😆😆😆😆#VPDebate pic.twitter.com/jhlcynjzPk — Tish 🇺🇸🇨🇮🇩🇪🇬🇧🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🇨🇩 🇫🇷❤️ (@loveliveenjoy76) October 8, 2020

THERE IS A DEAD FLY STUCK IN PENCE’S HAIR #VPDebate2020 pic.twitter.com/RRLfcdCSJx — no ❤️ (@space__case___) October 8, 2020

Pence got absolutely dominated by this fly pic.twitter.com/U6tHMF0isC — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) October 8, 2020

Mike Pence is getting topped by a fly on national television. #VicePresidentialDebate https://t.co/e01IJZW5Oa — Marie Connor (@thistallawkgirl) October 8, 2020

a fly literally died on pence's head he's so boring pic.twitter.com/yEFxYsCYHR — conure 🐦🖤 (@conureCC) October 8, 2020

There’s a fly just chillen on Pence’s head right now #VPDebate pic.twitter.com/BBfT0g38Da — Erin Ashley Simon (@erinasimon) October 8, 2020

The fly on Pence's head!!!! Are we all seeing this? The fly landed on the pile of 💩!!!! pic.twitter.com/SzbfstWx86 — Hope over fear (@Hopeoverfear2) October 8, 2020

That fly stayed on Pence's head for a looooong time. #PenceFly — Mueller, She Wrote Podcast (@MuellerSheWrote) October 8, 2020