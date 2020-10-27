Militia leader denies that flying a Confederate flag is racist in NBC News exposé
On MSNBC’s Deadline White House Tuesday, correspondent Cal Perry spoke with a militia leader in Kentucky who denied that carrying a Confederate flag was a form of racism.
“There are photos of you carrying Confederate flags,” Perry said.
“Some people don’t. People in my group are Puerto Rico, Blacks, Cubans, I’ve got a mixture,” said Tara Brandau of the National Patriotic Defense Team militia.
She also thought President Donald J. Trump was speaking directly to her group when he said, “Proud Boys, stand back and stand by.”
“I think it did [speak to my group],” Brandau said. “And I think the reason why he said to stand back and stand by was, you know, he sees it the same way.”
Trump says militia that sought to kidnap and kill Michigan’s Gov. Whitmer was ‘maybe a problem, maybe it wasn’t’
In a startling moment during his Michigan rally Tuesday, President Donald Trump implied that the militia that attempted to kidnap and kill Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D-MI) was maybe or maybe not all that big of a problem.
“People are entitled to say maybe it was a problem, maybe it wasn’t," Trump told his rally.
It's a commonly used tactic by Trump to say things like "people say" or "some say" or raise hypotheticals so that it gives him the ability to say "I don't think that, people do." But he has never been able to cite the actual person that said that to him.
In this case, one would assume all political leaders would oppose kidnapping and killing a political leader regardless of the party to which he or she belongs. In Ohio they've opted for a gentler approach, merely trying to recall Republican Gov. Mike DeWine for his mask mandate.
‘No wonder he’s losing suburban women’: Trump flattened for promise he’s putting ‘your husbands back to work’
President Donald Trump is drawing ire from women as his closing message to female voters is, "We’re getting your husbands back to work!"
Trump made the statement to a cheering crowd in Michigan Tuesday, though he didn't clarify what women should do if they work outside of the home and have been laid off due to the pandemic. It also appears the president has decided to ignore unmarried women entirely.
Trump’s closing argument to women: ‘We’re getting your husbands back to work’
One week before the 2020 presidential election, Donald Trump made his closing argument to women at a campaign rally in Lansing, Michigan.
"I love women and I can't help it, they're the greatest," Trump said, four years after the Access Hollywood tape was released which showed him bragging about sexually assaulting strangers.
"I love them much more than the men," he added.
Trump also made an economic argument that sounded as dated as his talk about "suburban housewives."
"We're getting your husbands -- they want to get back to work, right? We're getting your husbands back to work," he argued.