Militia leader denies that flying a Confederate flag is racist in NBC News exposé

On MSNBC’s Deadline White House Tuesday, correspondent Cal Perry spoke with a militia leader in Kentucky who denied that carrying a Confederate flag was a form of racism.

“There are photos of you carrying Confederate flags,” Perry said.

“Some people don’t. People in my group are Puerto Rico, Blacks, Cubans, I’ve got a mixture,” said Tara Brandau of the National Patriotic Defense Team militia.



She also thought President Donald J. Trump was speaking directly to her group when he said, “Proud Boys, stand back and stand by.”



“I think it did [speak to my group],” Brandau said. “And I think the reason why he said to stand back and stand by was, you know, he sees it the same way.”

Watch the video here.