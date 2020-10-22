‘Misinformation and lies’: Cindy McCain tears into pro-Trump conspiracy theorists

In an interview with KPNX News, Cindy McCain, the widow of the late Sen. John McCain (R-AZ), excoriated followers of the QAnon conspiracy theory.
“McCain said the unfounded set of conspiracy theories sometimes linking high profile Democrats and celebrities with human trafficking, hurt the legitimate efforts to stop human trafficking,” reported Michael Doudna.
“It’s misinformation and lies, they are saying things about people that is simply not true,” McCain said.
She also had harsh words for President Donald Trump, saying, “I see absolutely no character or integrity or values coming out of the White House.”
The FBI has classified the QAnon movement, which posits Trump is at war with a secret cabal of Satanic, cannibalistic pedophiles, as a potential source of domestic terrorism, and some of its believers have already committed acts of violence. Trump has been unwilling to condemn the movement, saying that “they like me very much.”
Watch the interview below:
