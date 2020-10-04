Quantcast
‘Mission Accomplished’: Trump ridiculed for premature commemorative coin celebrating him taking out COVID-19

President of the United States Donald Trump speaking with supporters at an "An Address to Young Americans" event hosted by Students for Trump and Turning Point Action at Dream City Church in Phoenix, Arizona. Photo by Gage Skidmore.

The coronavirus is still raging across the United States, particularly in the White House, but that doesn’t mean that President Donald Trump isn’t ready for a “Mission Accomplished” moment.

Like George W. Bush landing on an aircraft carrier with a massive banner behind him to declare the Iraq War over, the president was taken to the hospital Saturday as his oxygen levels dropped. However, his team is still celebrating the defeat of a virus that continues to take lives.

The coin says that it celebrates “Historic moments in history: President Donald J. Trump defeats COVID with Icons of his Entire First Term! Giannini Limited 2500 Edition Art Series Coin.

It prompted many responses from people who couldn’t help but notice the COVID-19 pandemic still existed as of Sunday.

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
