‘Mission Accomplished’: Trump ridiculed for premature commemorative coin celebrating him taking out COVID-19

The coronavirus is still raging across the United States, particularly in the White House, but that doesn’t mean that President Donald Trump isn’t ready for a “Mission Accomplished” moment.

Like George W. Bush landing on an aircraft carrier with a massive banner behind him to declare the Iraq War over, the president was taken to the hospital Saturday as his oxygen levels dropped. However, his team is still celebrating the defeat of a virus that continues to take lives.

ADVERTISEMENT

The coin says that it celebrates “Historic moments in history: President Donald J. Trump defeats COVID with Icons of his Entire First Term! Giannini Limited 2500 Edition Art Series Coin.

It prompted many responses from people who couldn’t help but notice the COVID-19 pandemic still existed as of Sunday.

Official White House Gift Shop selling this for $100: HISTORIC MOMENTS IN HISTORY: PRESIDENT DONALD J. TRUMP DEFEATS COVID WITH ICONS OF HIS ENTIRE FIRST TERM! GIANNINI LIMITED 2500 EDITION ART SERIES COIN — Jeff Quinton (@JeffQuinton) October 4, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

JFC this is the WH giftshop: “My new coin is President Donald J. Defeats COVID Design is suggestive of superhero graphic art because POTUS 45 has created a never before seen presidential mythos.

I predict, ages hence, myths will abound of … Trump, akin to the Epic of Gilgamesh. https://t.co/y7JYTH4sC2 — Brad Simpson (@bradleyrsimpson) October 4, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

For the LOW low price of $100, you can own a limited edition coin celebrating 45 defeating #COVID19 at Walter Reed. Put out by the #WhiteHouse gift shop while Trump is in the middle of a course of #remdesivir and #dexamethasone 🙄🙄🙄 The grift never ends. https://t.co/TL9TcF2Qwk — the real elly-ice™ 🌶 (@shariatPR) October 4, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Why is the White House gift shop selling Trump coins and why is CNBC pushing them? Trump hasn’t defeated COVID. It’s defeated HIM!#Vote pic.twitter.com/pb77xaRv1B — Paul Ybarra (@ybarrap) October 4, 2020

Those TRUMP BEATS COVID challenge coins are going to make great pogs for kids in Namibia. — the Comfort Eagle (@cushbomb) October 4, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

I mean they’re smart businessdeal guys so I’m sure they hedged their bets with a ‘Covid Defeats Donald J. Trump’ coin https://t.co/W8KATSBFFb — Bill Corbett (@BillCorbett) October 4, 2020

JFC this is the WH giftshop: “My new coin is President Donald J. Defeats COVID Design is suggestive of superhero graphic art because POTUS 45 has created a never before seen presidential mythos.

I predict, ages hence, myths will abound of … Trump, akin to the Epic of Gilgamesh. https://t.co/y7JYTH4sC2 — Brad Simpson (@bradleyrsimpson) October 4, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

When are they gonna sell a "Donald Trump killed 200,000 Americans by not taking Covid seriously" coin? https://t.co/1stHLmBHhq — ᴮᴱitza322⁷⟭⟬ (@itza322) October 4, 2020

Trump Defeats Covid coin is being sold smh https://t.co/fAXexcb3dC pic.twitter.com/DdJfWVZupo — ☇RiotWomenn☇ (@riotwomennn) October 4, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

The "White House Gift Shop" is actually a private company that has churned out some of the most ghastly stuff imaginable – and yet still manages to outdo itself with its newest commemorative coin offering. https://t.co/V1d7AO4YJV — Jil McIntosh (@JilMcIntosh) October 4, 2020

The White House is selling "Donald Trump defeats Covid" commemorative coins for $100 https://t.co/VK43QXnwtN And this is a picture of his Chief of Staff during his doctor's press conference today. pic.twitter.com/QYVVYHF015 — Fishsquatch (@fishstandsup) October 4, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

MISSION ACCOMPLISHED … I guess?https://t.co/LGdpXDNwHm — Kevin Scott (@cmykscott) October 4, 2020

reading up on the $100 Trump COVID coin pic.twitter.com/aIqmOyPXJ2 — the rent canceler (@AllezLesBoulez) October 4, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

I've been making factual commemorative coins for 3 years now, the latest memorializes the >200K lives lost to covid (including 2 of my own family), and Trump's repulsive, dismissive words You can buy and see the entire set at https://t.co/ixelt2RFWP Portion of all sales donated pic.twitter.com/0NVqGkOkrM — Korean Fan Death (@KoreanFanDeath) October 4, 2020

If he dies, will there be an “Donald Trump Failed to beat COVID” Challenge Coin? Maybe a “His last words were ‘It’s a Hoax!’” Challenge Coin? Or perhaps a “Donald Trump killed 207,000 Americans And All I Got Was This Shitty Challenge Coin” Challenge Coin? Fucking ghoulish. https://t.co/IdFliLDrmQ — Sure Rants-Alot (@voxrob) October 4, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT