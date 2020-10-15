Missouri Senator Josh Hawley would rather not talk about the GOP’s ‘Josh Hawley problem’
On the day that Amy Coney Barrett’s nomination to the Supreme Court was announced, I wrote that it would be wrong as well as politically unwise for Democrats to attack her on religious grounds. And they haven’t.Instead, in the days since, Democrats have talked about everything but Barrett’s faith. They’ve argued against confirming her during an election. They’ve argued against confirming her during a pandemic. Again and again, they’ve warned that Barrett would, if confirmed, side with those who want to kill the Affordable Care Act and overturn Roe v. Wade. Not because of her religious beliefs,…
2020 Election
Nearly 5.2 million Americans will be disenfranchised in 2020 election due to felony convictions: study
Despite reforms in many states aimed at restoring ex-felons' voting rights, an estimated 5.2 million Americans will remain disenfranchised and unable to vote in the 2020 elections, according to a study released Wednesday by The Sentencing Project.
"Laws that exclude people from voting have destabilized communities and families in America for decades by denying them a voice in determining their futures."— Amy Fettig, The Sentencing ProjectAccording to the new report released by The Sentencing Project—titled "Locked Out 2020" (pdf)—one out of every 44 U.S. adults is disenfranchised due to current or previous felony convictions. The rate of disenfranchisement is highest in Southern states, the analysis found, where ballot restrictions enacted during the Jim Crow era in order to prevent Black men from voting and holding office remain in effect.
2020 Election
Biden-Harris campaign manager warns ‘this race is far closer’ than thought: ‘Like a lot closer’
The campaign manager for the Democratic Party ticket of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris warned the 2020 presidential campaign was closer than many think.
Jen O'Malley Dillon gave her assessment of the race on President Donald Trump's favorite social media platform on Wednesday evening.
"Wherever the race actually is now, here’s one of the few people in Biden senior camp who has consistently said publicly and privately the race will tighten and not seemed to revel in the public polling," New York Times White House correspondent Maggie Haberman said of the Twitter thread.
2020 Election
‘Twitter is on a roll today’: Company lauded for stopping ‘propaganda minster’ Kayleigh McEnany from spreading disinfo
The president's favorite social media platform was praised on Wednesday for cracking down on controversial White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany for distributing hacked materials.
https://twitter.com/TrumpWarRoom/status/1316510056591040513
McEnany complained about her disinformation being blocked during a Wednesday night interview with Fox News.
https://twitter.com/Acyn/status/1316558867405238273
And the president himself complained about it during an Iowa campaign rally.
https://twitter.com/TeamTrump/status/1316525954009837569
