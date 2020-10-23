Mitch McConnell refuses to explain to voters why he is disturbingly bruised and bandaged

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell on Thursday was photographed with what appear to be disturbing bruises on his face and hands, and with bandages on his hands as well, but he is refusing to share with voters what health issues he is suffering from.

McConnell told CNN there are “no problems.” When asked if he had any health problems the 78-year old said: “Of course not.”

The Kentucky lawmaker “did not respond when asked if he was being treated by a doctor. An aide to McConnell also declined to provide any additional details when asked multiple times about the majority leader’s health.”

The Courier-Journal reports McConnell earlier this month “refused to say whether he had recently been tested” for coronavirus.

“Have I ever been tested? Yes,” he said after reporters repeatedly asked him about that. “But I’m not going to answer questions about when.”

McConnell, who has been blocking coronavirus legislation for months, is seeking re-election. He is challenged by Democrat Amy McGrath. He is nine points ahead of her according to a recent poll.

On social media, many are speculating about the Majority Leader’s heath since he refuses to share with voters what has caused his appearance.

Some images and responses via Twitter:

This *is* odd. What the heck is going on with Mitch McConnell’s hands? The image is legit: https://t.co/SqG15b3tEL pic.twitter.com/Nmf0EXAZxh — Steve Silberman (@stevesilberman) October 21, 2020

I zoomed in and lightened the picture a lot. A real lot. Looks like an IV Prn Adaptor to me. That’s a Flexible Needless IV Port. The bruising is extreme, on both hands. This man has some serious health issue and his Constituents deserve to know. # Mitch McConnell Hands pic.twitter.com/3SsSQ9dP0R — Charlene 🌊😷 (@CharlenDoe) October 21, 2020

I hope Mitch McConnell isn’t in poor health but his hands look gnarly (images from Getty) pic.twitter.com/2vXuqsbliw — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 22, 2020

Pictures of @senatemajldr the past two days. The man is running for senate here in Kentucky in two-weeks. He wouldn’t disclose last week when he had his last coronavirus test pre-debate. Mitch is obviously unhealthy. Kentuckians don’t have a right to know what going on? pic.twitter.com/0XzTN7s3BW — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) October 22, 2020

I’m an infusion nurse and even in the very elderly on Coumadin I have never seen infiltrations or IV trauma that severe. One of the bandages looks look a small stri-strip used in place of sutures. ????? — Debbie Johnson (@dkjrn) October 22, 2020

What is going on with Mitch McConnell’s health? pic.twitter.com/13icSKvhSd — ☇RiotWomenn☇ (@riotwomennn) October 21, 2020

