Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine won’t be ready by US election: report
US biotech firm Moderna won’t seek an emergency use authorization for its coronavirus vaccine before November 25, its CEO told the Financial Times on Wednesday.
The news deals a blow to President Donald Trump’s hopes of having an injection ready before the election to give his campaign a much-needed boost.
Stephane Bancel told the newspaper: “November 25 is the time we will have enough safety data to be able to put into an EUA file that we would send to the FDA (Food and Drug Administration) — assuming that the safety data is good, i.e. a vaccine is deemed to be safe.”
Trump, whose approval has taken a hit over his handling of the Covid-19 crisis, has frequently hinted a vaccine could be ready before the November 3 vote.
This has raised concern among experts that his administration may attempt to interfere with the regulatory process for political reasons.
The Republican repeated his claim on Tuesday night, during a debate with his Democratic rival, former vice president Joe Biden.
“It’s a possibility that we’ll have the answer before November 1,” he said.
Moderna’s vaccine is one of 11 experimental vaccines in final stage trials.
Another is being developed by Pfizer, whose CEO Albert Bourla has taken the position that his company may have a clear answer about whether their shot works by October.
Most experts are skeptical of the claim, believing that the ongoing trials will not have sufficient statistical data to prove the drug’s safety and effectiveness by that time.
Speaking to the Washington Post on Tuesday, Bourla denied he was attempting to curry favor with the president by making his October claim.
“For me, the election day is an artificial day. The end of October is an artificial day. This is how we operate. If we can bring it earlier, we will,” he said.
© 2020 AFP
COVID-19
French institute aims to start human trials of ‘promising’ COVID-19 drug this winter
The Pasteur Institute in the northern French city of Lille has confirmed the discovery of a “very promising” drug in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic, without naming it. FRANCE 24 spoke to the institute's director-general about the potential new cure ahead of the first clinical trials.
Hope in the time of Covid-19. As infection rates climb in many European countries, including France, the Pasteur Institute in Lille recently confirmed the discovery in June of a drug molecule that has shown promise as a therapeutic treatment against the virus.
Like hydroxychloroquine — which was controversially touted as a possible treatment early on in the pandemic — it is not a new medicine, but one that has been used in the past to treat other conditions. It’s name has been kept a closely guarded secret, largely to avoid the same media frenzy that surrounded hydroxychloroquine, before it was largely discredited.
Breaking Banner
Trump’s COVID task force is almost ‘begging’ him to cancel Wisconsin rally amid infection surge: CNN’s Berman
CNN's John Berman on Thursday pointed out that President Donald Trump's own COVID-19 task force appears to be trying to get the president to cancel his upcoming rally in Wisconsin, which is seeing a record spike in novel coronavirus cases.
During a discussion about the surge in cases and hospitalizations in Wisconsin, Berman quoted from a new coronavirus task force report that warned in stark terms about the dangers facing the state.
COVID-19
No end to US aid deadlock despite Pelosi, Mnuchin meeting
A meeting between US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Wednesday failed to resolve a deadlock on additional aid to the US economy, but the two sides agreed to keep talking.
The failure to reach a compromise sets the stage for potentially thousands of job cuts in the airline industry as a deal expires Thursday under which US carriers that received billions in aid promised not to lay off workers.
President Donald Trump's administration and Democratic leaders have been at a stalemate for months on a follow-up to the $2.2 trillion CARES Act passed as the coronavirus pandemic intensified in March.